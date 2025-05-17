Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8 is set to release on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST, according to the series’ official website. With Belle seemingly undergoing some sort of transformation and needing a way to fight Adonis, the upcoming episode should resolve both plotlines by uniting them into one.

While fans are unlikely to learn of any specific details for the episode prior to its official release, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8, at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8 release date and time

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8 should see Sherry unite Gwyn and Gaff's currently opposed forces (Image via Liden Films)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8 will air on Japanese television networks at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, May 23, 2025. Most international fans can expect to see the episode be made available sometime on May 23 locally as well. A select number of overseas territories will air the episode early the next day instead. The exact time of release will vary by region and time zone.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8's Japanese premiere time is at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 AM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 AM, Friday, May 23, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 AM, Saturday, May 24, 2025

Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8 should feature Belle and Adonis' final confrontation (Image via Liden Films)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. The platform's reveal of its full lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season officially confirmed this. The series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7 recap

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7 began with Adonis and Sherry approaching “god’s heart.” At this point, he decided to betray and attack her after she revealed her faith in Belle. She fought with her singing at first, but Belle arrived shortly thereafter.

After she defeated the forces attacking Sherry, Kitty the All appeared and teleported himself and Sherry away. Belle and Adonis then began their fight shortly thereafter, with her promising to see Sherry again.

Dram and Sian Lablac then arrived, with Belle not recognizing him per her curse, but seemingly feeling the emotional pain of seeing him again. However, he fought Adonis for her after calling himself her Enola. He and Dram then trapped her as he fought Adonis, with Dram saying she and Adonis, “the child of darkness,” would soon make the future appear. Meanwhile, Kitty and Sherry reunited with Gwyn, Bennett, and their forces, who were confronting Gaff and his army.

After arguing about class equality, Sherry intervened and put a stop to the argument by saying she no longer trusted “god.” Meanwhile, another weakening spell began afflicting everyone but Belle. This revealed she was a descendant of the “true gods” who made Schwert Land’s god.

As Belle escapes the miasma, Sian is fatally wounded. The episode ended with her holding and crying for Sian, before she began chanting a spell after Adonis fully destroyed Runding.

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8 (speculative)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8 should open up with a continued focus on Belle and Adonis’ fight, showing exactly what Belle’s strange chant will do to her. Presumably, it will allow her to somehow fight Adonis either without a sword or with a new sword she’s somehow able to create. Adonis will likely begin to feel overwhelmed by whatever method of combat Belle uses.

Eventually, she’ll likely overpower and all but kill him. She’ll likely spare him because she wants to ask questions about Dram, especially after trying to attack her in the previous episode. Adonis’ true role in the series’ narrative should also be revealed in his coming fight with Belle. The episode should end with Belle and Adonis’ fight ending on a tearful goodbye as the former defeats the latter.

