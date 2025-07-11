Call of the Night season 2 episode 2: Mahiru falls as Kiku bares her fangs and Anko makes her long-awaited debut

Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 dropped on Friday, July 11, 2025 and brought with some intriguing developments. Shifting focus from Ko and Nazuna, the episode focused on Mahiru and a new individual that he seemed to have fallen for. As fate would have it, she too was a vampire and not an ordinary one, but the troublesome kind.

That didn't stop the boy from gaining affections for her and requesting to become her offspring. However, there was danger with this one and Ko sensed it, reinforced by others like Nazuna and Hatsuka. The second episode added a parallel to the main storyline and stirred things up even further with Anko Uguisu making her long-awaited season 2 debut.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 2

Kiku Hoshimi in Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 began with a intriguing glimpse of a child in the rain, an umbrella held over him by most likely his mother. The next moment, Mahiru Seki entered a bar to meet one Kiku Hoshimi. They spoke of Mahiru being mad with his friend, who had gotten involved in something dangerous and knew how to solve it, but didn't do so. Thus, they decided to go talk to this person.

Elsewhere, Ko and Akira Asai were sharing a conversation on a park swing. The latter knew of Ko's desire to become a vampire and offered him her blood to suck when he got thirsty. Mahiru soon arrived here and wanted to know if they would still remain friends if Ko turned. Upon receiving a positive response, he too offered the same Akira. As the friends laughed, Kiku joined them and introduced herself.

But as soon as they shook hands, Ko sensed a menacing aura off her. This led him to abruptly drop the conversation and run. He couldn't get too far as Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 showcased Kiku catch up easily and reveal herself as a vampire. But she hadn't told Mahiru that yet and urged Ko to keep it a secret. The boy pressed her to do it quickly, which nearly made her attack him.

Kiku and Ko in Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

However, Mahiru showed up at this point and Kiku did as Ko had asked, revealing herself to him too. Just as she did, she "ended" their relationship and walked away. But needless to mention, Mahiru chased after and confessed that he had grown to like her. Initially claiming to not have any intentions of turning Mahiru, Kiku's face (hidden) twisted into a grin that he would soon become her offspring.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 then moved back to Nazuna's place briefly, where she told Ko about Kiku. As it stands, she was a troublesome character, as even vampires had a hard time with her. Now switching to Mahiru at school, he was replaying his encounter with Kiku where he gave her flowers. Akira interrupted his thoughts and sat with him.

The boy couldn't grasp how Ko "so easily" decided to become a vampire. Akira put it as Ko being "stupid" and Mahiru as smarter. Thought in reality, Mahiru had likely already decided upon the next course of action. The same night, Ko and Mahiru met, with the latter asking Ko the details about becoming a vampire. To answer his question, Ko called in Akihito Akiyama or Mr. Draggo or Akkun, a male vampire.

Anko Uguisu in Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Akkun was Seri Kikyou's offspring and someone knowledgeable about vampires. Just then, Hatsuka appeared and immediately got the scent of a vampire off Mahiru. Eventually, they decided to not speak out in the open ended up at a bath house. At one end, Hatsuka spoke of Kiku being an elite vampire who had a number of offspring and to keep that information from Mahiru.

Elsewhere, Akkun's dialogue with Mahiru became more of him romanticizing the whole incident. Kiku had asked for patience from Mahiru and that is what he needed to do if he were to board the "love express". All in all, Kiku's actions were too cryptic to decipher. Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 ended with Anko Uguisu debuting in the second season.

