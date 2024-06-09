Captain Tsubasa episode 37: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 37, set for release on June 16, 2024, at 4 pm IST, is expected to show the return of the Japanese team to their homeland and deal with the aftermath of their success in the Junior Youth Tournament while also likely showing Tsubasa's mini-arc in the manga involving Kanda.

The entire focus of the most recent episode was on the aftermath of the final, with the likes of Tsubasa giving a final speech as the tournament's best player and lifting the trophy while also showing several great character moments, such as Misaki's encounter with Pierre or even Schneider's meeting with his family. There was also a lot of focus on Roberto and how much Tsubasa has grown since the first time they met in the series.

Trending

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 37 is likely to show more of their time in Japan, especially considering now that the entire tournament in France has ended. Furthermore, the last couple of chapters are very likely to set up events for a potential third season.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 37. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Captain Tsubasa episode 37 will continue with the epilogue of the Junior Youth Tournament

Karl-Heinz Schneider with his family (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 37 will be released next Sunday, June 16, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, June 16 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, June 17 British Summer Time 3:30 am, Sunday, June 16 Central European Summer Time 2:30 am, Monday, June 17 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, June 16 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, June 16 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, June 16

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, with a subscription, the episode would be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Recap of the previous episode

Roberto and Tsubasa at the end of the match (Image via Studio Kai).

The most recent episode showed the winning ceremony for the Japanese side as well as how the Germans were dealing with the defeat. A very good example of that was how Muller and Schneider cried out once they were in the dressing room, with the latter also sharing a tender moment with his family after the final.

The Japanese side was seen celebrating, with Tsubasa getting a lot of special character moments because of his role as the team's captain, and was also named the tournament's best player. He gave a speech about his football philosophy and how important the team was to him.

There was also a new scene between Misaki and Pierre, which served as a way to end their own particular character arc. The episode ended with the team flying back to Japan, which is very likely to kick-start the epilogue of this second season.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 37? (speculative)

Schneider and Tsubasa at the end of the match (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 37 will likely serve as an epilogue of sorts, focusing on how Tsubasa and his teammates are bound to go back home and deal with some small arcs in their respective lives. This can be something as Hyuga's financial issues with his family and it has also been teased that Tsubasa is going to deal with Kanda, who is a character from the manga most anime-onlies are not familiar with.

Related articles