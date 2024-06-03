Captain Tsubasa episode 36: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 36, set for release on June 9, 2024, at 4 pm IST, is expected to show the aftermath of the match between Japan and Germany in the final of the Junior Youth Tournament now that episode 35 has concluded this climatic confrontation.

The entire focus of episode 35 was on the ending of the match between these two sides and showed the victory of the Japanese with a massive goal by Tsubasa in the dying minutes. Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 36 is likely to chronicle the aftermath of the match and what this result represents for both sides, particularly that of Karl-Heinz Schneider, Germany's best player, who was shown as this season's "main antagonist".

The most recent episode also gave Genzo Wakabayashi and Tsubasa a little moment of their own as the former made two key saves and inspired the latter to keep going. This was a nice reference to their early rivalry at the beginning of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 36. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Captain Tsubasa episode 36 will show the aftermath of the final between Germany and Japan in the Junior Youth Tournament

Genzo Wakabayashi in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 36 will be released next Sunday, June 9, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, June 9 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, June 10 British Summer Time 3:30 am, Sunday, June 9 Central European Summer Time 2:30 am, Monday, June 10 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, June 9 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, June 9 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, June 9

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

The most recent episode started with Karl-Heinz Schneider dominating the match once again and pushing Japan to their absolute limits. There was also a nice moment where Ishizaki mentions that Tsubasa is their trump card and that he is carrying not only theirs but the entire country's hopes on his shoulders.

The Japanese side was beginning to show considerable signs of wear during the final moments of the match, but it was Genzo Wakabayashi's saves against the Germans that truly inspired his team in the dying minutes. That was fully confirmed by a smile he gave Tsubasa.

Japan would have the decisive moment of the match in the dying seconds as both Misaki and Tsubasa started to link up in what was one of the best sequences of the entire competition. As the match was drawing to a close, Tsubasa scored the winning goal, thus making Japan the champions of the competition.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 36?

Hyuga in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 36 is very likely to continue with the aftermath of the match between Germany and Japan now that the final has concluded and the only thing left is the celebration of the protagonists.

It is also worth pointing out that Tsubasa and his friends are bound to have a few great moments together as this episode basically concludes the arc and what is coming next could be considered an epilogue that ends their journey in this season.

