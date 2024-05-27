Captain Tsubasa episode 35: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 35, set for release on June 2, 2024, at 4 pm IST, is expected to continue the match between Japan and Germany in the final of the Junior Youth Tournament.

The vast majority of this episode was focused on the fact that Germany was making a comeback and Karl-Heinz Schneider was leading their resurgence against Japan, with Kartz, one of his trusted teammates, having a very significant role to play in the episode as a whole.

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 35 is likely to chronicle more developments of the match, while showcasing Germany's playing style and how Japan reacts to those situations.

The most recent episode also gave Genzo Wakabayashi a lot of focus as he proved to be a reliable leader to its defense as a goalkeeper, especially considering his role as the one Japanese player who knows German football the most.

Captain Tsubasa episode 35 will continue the final between Germany and Japan in the Junior Youth Tournament

Wakabayashi in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 35 will be released next Sunday, June 2, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, June 2 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, June 3 British Summer Time 3:30 am, Sunday, June 2 Central European Summer Time 2:30 am, Monday, June 3 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, June 2 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, June 2 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, June 2

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

The most recent episode started with Japan dominating the match as they scored the second goal and Germany were left shocked as they couldn't find a way to overcome this difficult moment. However, it was through Karl-Heinz Schneider's leadership and role as their top player that they managed to be inspired, particularly Kartz, who then became a menace for Japan.

The Japanese side began to struggle greatly once again as they were being overwhelmed by Kartz's mix of speed and physicality, although it is worth pointing out that Schneider was also a major threat for them as well. There was a moment when Wakabayashi seemed like the only player in Japan capable of having a positive reaction, which was shown by the way he made some key saves and organized his defense.

However, the most notorious moment of the episode was when Schneider took a shot and Ishizaki blocked it with his face, resulting in the latter being wounded. Unfortunately for the protagonists, Schneider does score and the match is now 2-2, making things a lot harder for the Japanese.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 35?

Karl-Heinz Schneider in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 35 could continue to develop the match between Germany and Japan, especially considering how recent episodes have been building the former as a powerhouse.

It is also worth pointing out that Tsubasa and his friends are bound to have a greater role to play in the coming minutes of the match, especially when considering that they have scored against the Germans and now the latter have equaled the score in the most recent episode.

