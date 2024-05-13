Captain Tsubasa episode 33: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 33, set for release on May 19, 2024, at 4 pm IST, is expected to continue the beginning of the match between Japan and Germany in the final of the Junior Youth Tournament.

The match between these two sides so far has been somewhat even, but this recent episode had a lot of focus on the Japanese side trying to break the Germans' defense. The episode also saw Karl-Heinz Schneider having a particular clash with Genzo Wakabayashi.

This episode was very significant in showing how much Japan has had to struggle just to keep up with the Germans in terms of physicality and defensive structure. However, the most interesting point of the episode was the half-time discussion of both teams and Roberto's feelings of perceiving himself as an inadequate mentor for Tsubasa.

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 33 is likely to chronicle more developments of the match, while showcasing Germany's playing style and how Japan reacts to those situations. There is also a chance that the upcoming episode is going to focus heavily on the second half, and how Japan can take the match away from the Germans.

Captain Tsubasa episode 33 will be released next Sunday, May 19, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, May 19 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, May 20 British Summer Time 3:30 am, Sunday, May 19 Central European Summer Time 2:30 am, Monday, May 20 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, May 19 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, May 19 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, May 19

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

The bulk of the episode was centered around several plot points but definitely showed Deuter Muller as the proverbial wall for the Japanese to scale. The aforementioned German goalkeeper has been a nightmare for the Japanese to face, with this episode also showing his coach Gunter reacting very strongly to his performance.

The half-time talks served as a way to contrast the nature of both characters. It also showed how the Japanese side is focusing heavily on their connections, while the Germans are focused on Schneider's leadership and strong will.

This episode also gave Roberto. His feeling of inadequacy as a teacher and coach to Tsubasa is later contrasted by his attempt to give his pupil some pointers to deliver in this final game.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 33?

Episode 33 of Captain Tsubasa could continue to develop the match between Germany and Japan, especially considering how recent episodes have been building the former as a powerhouse. It is also worth pointing out that Tsubasa and his friends are bound to have a greater role to play in the coming minutes of the match, considering that the second half is about to begin.

