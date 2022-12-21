Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 establishes Fujimoto as one of the best current mangakas

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 was released on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, bringing with it one of the best chapters yet of the manga’s second part. Fans saw the new Eternity Devil arc progress at a fairly rapid pace and also witnessed the possible introduction of Kobeni Higashiyama’s brother.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 has also seemingly convinced many fans that series creator, author, and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto is truly a master of his craft. While some are caveating this with the fact that part 2 seems to be somewhat recycling plot lines from the first part, even these slightly critical posts still praise his work thus far.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 has series’ hardcore fans convinced that Fujimoto is at the peak of manga industry currently

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 opens with the rest of the Devil Hunter Club showing up. In tow, but not necessarily with them, is Hirofumi Yoshida, at least one familiar face for Denji. Fans also theorize that one of the Devil Hunter Club members is the brother of Kobeni Higashiyama. While this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing, there is certainly overwhelming evidence for such a claim.

The issue then sees the group work together to more clearly define the situation they find themselves in. They eventually find an employee lounge with water in it and fish to cook for food, thanks to the efforts of all but Denji and Asa. All the while, Asa is theorizing that she may be able to escape without killing Denji if she just follows Iseumi’s lead, or kills Iseumi himself.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 then sees Asa complain about fish being the only thing to eat, saying it grosses her out. She sees Denji stealing money from abandoned bags here, calling him useless and unhelpful. However, he points out that she has done just as little as him, infuriating her to the point of remembering that she has a cell phone on her.

She goes back inside and tries to stand as tall as she can to find a signal, gaining the support and admiration of the Devil Hunter Club and Yoshida in the process. However, as always, she falls at the most critical moment, breaking the cell phone beyond use and enraging Yoshida and the Club. The issue ends with her outside, clearly upset about these events.

WE HAD HIM IN OUR MIDST @ajfriss fujimoto is a masterclass in writing utterly pathetic losers fujimoto is a masterclass in writing utterly pathetic losers

Skully🌙 @RelaxSkull Chainsaw man 114 was great. It’s story beats are a little too similar to part 1’s but I’ll let Fujimoto cook Chainsaw man 114 was great. It’s story beats are a little too similar to part 1’s but I’ll let Fujimoto cook

Yuzukahachimir @yzkahchimir

.

.

.

Kobeni 2.0 I feel bad this one has bad parents who don't advise their childs well.

We will see if this one has a long future in the manga with Fujimoto who knows.

#chainsawmanpart2 #chainsswman114 CM 114 SPOILER ALERTKobeni 2.0 I feel bad this one has bad parents who don't advise their childs well.We will see if this one has a long future in the manga with Fujimoto who knows. CM 114 SPOILER ALERT...Kobeni 2.0 I feel bad this one has bad parents who don't advise their childs well.We will see if this one has a long future in the manga with Fujimoto who knows.#chainsawmanpart2 #chainsswman114 https://t.co/IAjh6o6F8I

Fans have been praising Fujimoto’s writing approach in part 2 thus far, with Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 seemingly being the straw that broke the camel’s back. From the introduction of Kobeni’s suspected brother to Denji and Asa’s fight and Asa proving Denji right, fans have nothing but positive things to say about this enthralling issue.

Individuals are also praising Fujimoto’s facial expressions in his work, with the issue hosting plenty of great examples of how talented he is. A few fans are instead looking ahead to the future, theorizing on events such as Kobeni coming back and just how long Kobeni’s suspected brother will last in the series.

Highwayman @_TheTops_ Chainsaw man is so funny because the entire conflict with Denji and Asa is that Denji is a loser which makes Asa (also a loser) seethe and I’m convinced Fujimoto just likes to draw her getting mad Chainsaw man is so funny because the entire conflict with Denji and Asa is that Denji is a loser which makes Asa (also a loser) seethe and I’m convinced Fujimoto just likes to draw her getting mad https://t.co/MmLhHSOmZ2

🍓 @Lila_Ackerman Some facial expressions from Fujimoto's art that I love : a mini thread Some facial expressions from Fujimoto's art that I love : a mini thread https://t.co/MYVzhwm3We

Regardless of exactly what fans are choosing to hone in on, it’s clear that Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 is a product of Fujimoto and his series firing on all cylinders. With the series also returning to a weekly release schedule as of this article’s writing, fans can’t help but praise the mangaka’s sophomoric serialization following this latest issue.

