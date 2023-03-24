Chainsaw Man Chapter 123: Asa's path to victory against the Falling Devil, explored

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 was released on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, bringing with it the exciting beginning of Asa Mitaka’s struggles versus the Falling Devil. The latest Primal Devil introduced in the series, the Falling Devil’s attack, seems to consist of forcing people to relive their past traumas. This then affects their own personal gravity.

During the one-week break following the release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 123, fans excitedly debated and discussed what could be coming next in the series. Similarly, one of the most important developments for the future of the series is exactly how Asa will be able to fight back against the Falling Devil’s powers.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 gives Asa her most traumatizing challenge yet, but a path to victory is clear

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 began with Yoru trying to escape the Falling Devil, whom readers were recently introduced to. The Falling Devil claimed it came to Earth at the requests of Hell’s residents, a key piece of information explaining a Primal Devil’s presence on Earth. Yoru tries to get Asa to take over their body since she can make stronger weapons than Yoru, but she’s unsuccessful.

The Falling Devil then clapped its hands, starting its attack by forcing Asa and the readers to revisit her newly-orphaned life. Asa was living in her orphanage with the cat she saved from the Typhoon Devil, which her mom essentially died for. The orphanage’s caretaker then approached Asa and asked her to give the cat away, saying this would allow both of them to live happier lives.

Asa eventually agreed, but later discovered that her cat was actually killed by the caretaker instead. She claimed that it wasn't fair for Asa to be the only orphan present with any kind of family member, even a simple cat. Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 then brought readers and Asa back to the real world, where she was hanging onto a railing to avoid falling up into the sky thanks to the Falling Devil’s attack.

Seven other people, likely the convicts whom Famine Devil Fami claimed will die imminently in Chapter 122, float into the sky and through doors that presumably go to Hell. The Falling Devil then said that “the lower one’s heart sinks, the higher their body falls,” likely referencing her powers. The chapter ended shortly thereafter as Yoru tried to calm Asa down enough to take control of their body since Yoru can’t win this fight herself.

Exploring Asa’s path to victory

Considering the emphasis the Falling Devil places on “one’s heart” in Chainsaw Man Chapter 123, it’s a safe assumption that her powers stem from a target’s phobias and traumas. This is further supported after Asa is mentally sent back to the death of her cat, rather than being taken to some nightmarish hellscape of the Falling Devil’s creation.

Assuming that the upcoming issues of the series prove this to be true, Asa should have a fairly clear path to victory against the Falling Devil. If she’s able to grow as a person by overcoming her traumas and phobias, she should find herself immune to the Falling Devil’s powers.

However, what Asa must overcome is her constant fear of failure, symbolized by her always falling at the most crucial moments.

This could also explain why Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 and Chapter 122 saw Yoru claim that she is unable to win in a fight versus the Falling Devil. If Devils are unable to grow and move past their traumas and phobias in the same manner that humans can, then Yoru has no possible way of defeating the Falling Devil. This would also further support the theory that Yoru knows of the Falling Devil and their powers.

Thus, to become victorious against the Falling Devil, Asa must accept and move past her fear of her tendency to trip and fall at the most crucial moments. Such a theory is further supported by her enemy being named the Primal Devil specifically, especially considering the various other names author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto could’ve given to this enemy.

