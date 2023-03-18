Chainsaw Man chapter 124: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the Falling Devil’s psychological assault having begun in the previous installment, fans can expect the next chapter to focus on how Asa Mitaka plans to fight back. Similarly, this will result in Asa coming to terms with her past mistakes and traumas.

Unfortunately, this is somewhat assumptive, as there are no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 124 as of yet. Even more unfortunate is a one-week break for the upcoming issue’s release, meaning fans will wait quite some time for an answer. Thankfully, the series finally has a regular release schedule of one-week off and two-weeks off alternating.

Following Falling Devil’s debut, fans expecting explanation of powers in Chainsaw Man chapter 124

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, March 28. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release on Wednesday morning, just like the Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Wednesday, March 29, 2023

What to expect

With the previous installment giving fans clues as to how the Falling Devil’s powers work, fans can expect Chainsaw Man chapter 124 to feature a full explanation of her powers. This will most likely come from Yoru and will be said to Asa in an attempt to create a plan of attack that would allow them to escape the situation victoriously.

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 may also see Denji appear, with him presumably being warned of the Falling Devil’s appearance by Nayuta in previous issues. While this isn’t confirmed, the timing is too close to be considered coincidental. Moreover, the only way in which Denji doesn’t eventually arrive at the scene of the Falling Devil’s attack is if there’s a second Primal Devil running amok, which is unlikely.

Chapter 123 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 123 began with the Primal Devil introducing herself as the Falling Devil, sharing that her presence on Earth is “at the requests of the residents of Hell.” She adds that those who don’t finish their food will taste death, seemingly referencing her attack as a meal. She does this several times throughout the chapter, further supporting such a hypothesis.

As War Devil Yoru runs away and tries to calm Asa down, the Falling Devil begins her assault, forcing the latter to relive a traumatic moment in her life in the aftermath of her mother’s death. Here, the caretaker of the orphanage she is staying at promises to bring her cat to a new home so both she and the cat can be happier. However, she kills the cat, claiming that it’s unfair for Asa to be the only one with a family member.

Upon returning to reality, Asa finds that gravity is flipped for her, as well as seven other individuals who are likely to be the convicts that the Famine Devil Fami referenced. The seven are seen floating up into the sky and into doors that presumably lead to Hell. The Falling Devil then warns that “the lower the heart sinks, the higher the body falls,” emphasizing this to be the concept of her attack. The issue ends with Yoru once again trying to calm Asa down.

