Chainsaw Man chapter 124: What to expect

Following the incredible ending of the previous issue, fans have spent the recent break week waiting for Chainsaw Man chapter 124. Thankfully, the next issue of mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s smash-hit manga series is set to officially release at 12 am JST on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Despite being just days away from the official release of the issue, fans are still searching for spoilers on Chainsaw Man chapter 124. Unfortunately, it seems as though the Future Devil leaker won’t be helping fans out this week, with no verifiable spoilers being available as of this article’s writing. However, fans’ enthusiasm for the issue hasn’t been dampened, as they have been discussing what could occur next in the upcoming chapter.

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 is likely set to give a full explanation of Falling Devil’s powers while highlighting Asa’s path to victory

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 will continue its focus on Asa Mitaka and War Devil You’s struggles against the Falling Devil. While Fujimoto is known to change perspectives in the buildup to a climactic scene or fight, this is hardly the way he writes once said climactic moments begin.

If the issue does shift perspective in its opening pages, this will only be to the effect of showing readers that Denji is on the way and how far he roughly is from the Falling Devil. After this is highlighted, readers can expect Fujimoto to return the perspective to Asa and Yoru’s fight with the Falling Devil.

From here, Chainsaw Man chapter 124 may see Yoru and Asa discuss and explain how the Falling Devil’s attack works. The two possible routes for this to take are either the two working out the specifics together, or Yoru revealing that she knows who the Falling Devil is and what their powers are.

Kamy 🐀 @kamy_isnt_real i hope i'm chainsaw man chapter 124 we get a big double page spread of denjis trauma i hope i'm chainsaw man chapter 124 we get a big double page spread of denjis trauma

The latter would be especially interesting, as it could open up some theorization on the relationships between the Four Horsemen Devils and the Primal Devils. While Control Devil Makima’s interactions with the Darkness Devil in the series’ first part suggest their relationship to be hostile, this could’ve been an exception for Makima and Darkness alone.

In any case, fans can expect the two to begin “fighting back” in Chainsaw Man chapter 124. However, the most viable means of combat against the Falling Devil will likely be revealed as Asa needs to come to terms with her traumatic past. This is the predominant theory among fans and readers currently, which is further supported by the Falling Devil being her opponent.

This, in turn, should lead to more backstory about Asa Mitaka, likely continuing to focus on the gap in her life from her mother dying to the Typhoon Devil to the start of part 2. While fans may not witness all of this fully play out in the upcoming issue, they should at least see the final pages and panels of the chapter begin this sequence.

Being said that, Fujimoto is infamous for zagging when readers are certain he’ll zig. Aside from this, there is one other major possible chain of events for Chainsaw Man chapter 124 that sees Denji arrive much earlier than anticipated. Given that the series has focused on Asa and Yoru for a few chapters now, this isn’t entirely out of the question.

Should a focus be given to Denji and his arrival on the scene, fans can expect the titular hero to briefly engage in a physical skirmish with the Falling Devil. This may end with Denji realizing he’s outmatched, taking a brief moment to ponder his next move. Meanwhile, the Falling Devil will most likely take the opportunity to ensnare Denji in the same attack Asa is trapped in, giving readers additional backstory on the blond protagonist.

In any case, this is speculative, with no verifiable spoilers for the upcoming issue being available as of yet. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long for Chainsaw Man chapter 124, with the official release just a few days away.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

