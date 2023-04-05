Chainsaw Man chapter 125: Denji's chances against the Falling Devil, explored

Chainsaw Man chapter 125 was released on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, bringing with it an exciting development for the series. While the issue was relatively short, especially in comparison to recent installments, a certain reappearance within it makes it an absolutely thrilling and worthwhile read.

This reappearance is, of course, none other than the titular hero Denji, who begins a fight with the Falling Devil in Chainsaw Man chapter 125. While Denji’s chances of victory appear higher than Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru’s, it may require him to do something he himself has only done once before in the entire series.

Follow along as this article explores Denji’s chances and avenues of victory against the Falling Devil, as well as briefly recaps Chainsaw Man chapter 125.

Chainsaw Man chapter 125 sets up Denji’s biggest challenge yet, but a light at the end of the tunnel exists

Brief chapter recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 125 began with the Falling Devil collecting 10 eyes and four ears from various citizens on the nearby streets. She then hilariously headed to a supermarket, shopping for apples and asking employees which pair go best with human flesh. She even reassured the frightened workers that she meant no harm unless she was attacked first.

The issue then saw her exit the supermarket, intent on obtaining a male human head for a sauce and asking if anyone could spare one. This prompted some Public Safety Devil Hunters to begin shooting at the Falling Devil, ripping her body to shreds twice but still being unable to kill her. The second time, she used her powers to destroy the building that the Hunters were shooting from.

She then secured her male human head by decapitating one of the Hunters as they fell to the ground. As she mused on how all that’s left for the dish is for Asa Mitaka to fall, a chainsaw sound is heard, revealing Denji’s arrival. Chainsaw Man chapter 125 then saw Denji call her an apple thief for not paying for her apples as the two begin their fight. The chapter ended as Falling Devil commented that this is the first time she herself has been on the menu.

Denji’s chances against the Falling Devil, explored

With Denji seemingly set to take the stage as the Falling Devil’s primary combat opponent, it’s worth exploring the chances of victory the former has. Likewise, the possibility still exists that Denji will be affected by the Falling Devil’s powers in the same way that Asa Mitaka has been thus far, which will undoubtedly change the landscape of the fight.

Should their fight be a traditional one not involving the powers the Falling Devil uses prior to Chainsaw Man chapter 125, Denji’s one avenue of victory is clear. More likely than not, he’ll need to eat the Falling Devil, with her status as a Primal Devil making it unlikely that he can kill her in any other way.

While Denji was able to kill Santa Claus, who was boosted by the Darkness Devil’s power, without eating her and using the Chainsaw Devil’s ability, this is a much different scenario. Fighting an actual Primal Devil itself as opposed to a fraction of its power should merit more extreme and definitive measures.

Yonko-P_Money @TheAmaze16Guy @glitchshay Denji vs Falling devil is gonna go crazy next week @glitchshay Denji vs Falling devil is gonna go crazy next week

If Denji’s avenue to victory in Chainsaw Man chapter 125 and beyond lies in beating the Falling Devil’s originally seen powers, the fight becomes a dramatically different one. Denji will instead need to delve into his own psyche as Asa was forced to, and overcome whatever past traumas, phobias, or experiences appear.

Fans may find this to be a little more exciting as it would provide more of Denji's backstory. While the metaphorical door to his past with his own father seems to be closed, fans could see additional moments of his life following his father’s death. Alternatively, fans could see Denji’s earlier years when his mother was still alive and he had a cohesive family unit.

However, this is all speculative, with Chainsaw Man chapter 125 only having just been released. As a result, fans will need to wait for future releases to see exactly how this current arc progresses next. Thankfully, the wait for the next release won’t be too long, with chapter 126 set to release on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes