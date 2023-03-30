Chainsaw Man chapter 125: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 125 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 5, at 12:00 am JST.

Following the latest issue’s raising of several questions given the Falling Devil’s latest actions and movements, fans are incredibly excited to see how the series progresses next. Many have bet their money on a brand new kind of Devil being introduced in the upcoming issues.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 125 or beyond at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, they only need to wait a week for the upcoming issue, with author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto seemingly adapting a schedule which will release three chapters in four weeks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 125 likely set to continue revealing Asa’s additional backstory, possibly see Denji appear

Where to read details

kris - csm+toh spoilers! #ALIENSWEEP @lilithisasleep um. just clocked that we r getting csm 125, owl house finale AND the mob psycho graduation event in the same week? um. just clocked that we r getting csm 125, owl house finale AND the mob psycho graduation event in the same week?

For most international audiences, Chainsaw Man chapter 125 will have a daytime release on Tuesday, April 4. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue be released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, April 5, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 125 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7AM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10AM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Central European Time: 4PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30AM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Chapter 124 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 began with War Devil Yoru trying to calm Asa Mitaka down so she can take over their body. She eventually succeeded, but needed Asa to experience distracting pain via creating a Nail Knife to create the said opportunity. After Yoru ruminated on who their opponent could be, she sliced up their shared hand as Asa’s thoughts strayed towards her cat.

Shortly thereafter, the former began losing control of their body as Asa became fearful of her other half. After reaching safety, the two then had a conversation about Asa needing to trust Yoru. After explaining to the latter why she can’t trust her, the former revealed that what she’s afraid of more than anything else is both solitude and companionship.

The issue then cut to the Falling Devil, who was presenting a soup made with the body parts of a Public Safety Devil Hunter. Four mutilated, dead Hunters could be seen here, with a still-alive one holding the soup dish on its body on top of a pushcart. The chapter ended as the Falling Devil presented the dish to a massive, caterpillar-like Devil, adding that soon the final course of “Asa Root Yoru” would soon be ready.

What to expect (speculative)

Bleedy @pious_leung #chainsawman124

CSM 125 prediction

War tries to fight the falling devil but fail due to Aas's fear ,then Denji show up as chainsaw man giving her a battle buddy and war have to team up cause they got no chance fighting it alone. CSM 125 predictionWar tries to fight the falling devil but fail due to Aas's fear ,then Denji show up as chainsaw man giving her a battle buddy and war have to team up cause they got no chance fighting it alone. #chainsawman124 CSM 125 predictionWar tries to fight the falling devil but fail due to Aas's fear ,then Denji show up as chainsaw man giving her a battle buddy and war have to team up cause they got no chance fighting it alone.

The final panels of Chainsaw Man chapter 125 have completely thrown off both long- and short-term predictions for the series. To truly determine where the series is headed next, fans need to first confirm whether or not the caterpillar-like Devil seen in the last issue is the first of the Seven Deadly Sins Devils, representing Gluttony.

While this is unlikely to be fully revealed in chapter 125, fans can count on this Devil reappearing alongside additional teases about his true identity. Before this is fully confirmed, however, the series will likely return focus to Asa and Yoru as they continue to search for a path to victory against the Falling Devil.

This path could quite possibly open with Denji’s arrival to the scene in Chainsaw Man chapter 125, whose appearance fans suspect to be imminent. Once present, Denji should be able to work together with Asa and Yoru to figure out a means of victory against their latest opponent.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes