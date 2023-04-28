Chainsaw Man chapter 129: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 129 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 12 AM JST. After the confusing final moments of the previous issue, fans truly cannot wait for the next chapter to be released. While fans were upset to see the series take a one-week break after chapter 128, the excitement for the upcoming issue is nevertheless palpable.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will transpire for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 129 available at the time of this article’s writing. Fans do, however, have definite release information for the issue, which will be available in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 129 and speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 129 likely to be a pure battle chapter, save Fakesaw Man reveal for end of arc

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 129 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, May 10, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a whole series.

Chainsaw Man chapter 129 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 PM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Chapter 128 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 128 began with Asa Mitaka berating Denji for saying s*x is what gets him through the negative aspects of life. Asa then called s*x disgusting and gross, prompting Denji to defend its beauty and cite its purpose in procreation. Asa eventually pointed out that no one would ever want to engage s*xually with someone who has a chainsaw for a head, distressing Denji.

As a result of this stress and negativity, the two flew up into the sky and through a door into Hell. Here, Denji woke up on a plate with Asa in his arms, the plate being adorned with apples, the Devil Hunter’s man’s head, a pile of intestines, and a decorative smear of what’s likely blood. Denji picked Asa up and ran to a door, but was attacked by various unnamed Devils along the way, which he ignored in favor of escaping.

After arriving at the door with Asa in hand, the Falling Devil appeared and tried to convince Denji to abandon Asa. He rejected this, with someone other than Denji then slicing up the Falling Devil with what appeared to be chainsaws. This mystery savior, boasting chainsaw for arms and a head, then begged Denji to evade the Devils until sunrise as the chapter ended.

What to expect (speculative)

More likely than not, Chainsaw Man chapter 129 will focus on Denji trying to evade the Devils as instructed by his mysterious savior. With Asa having begun to wake up in the final moments of chapter 128, she could also use her weaponization powers to enter the fray. Likewise, this may allow the two to go on the offensive rather than strictly try to survive.

One thing fans are unlikely to see in Chainsaw Man chapter 129 is a reveal or explanation of who the apparent Fakesaw Man is. While it’s possible that fans will get such an explanation in the upcoming issue, this is fairly unlikely considering author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s writing style. However, with no confirmed spoilers as of this article’s writing, fans will simply have to wait and see what the future holds.

