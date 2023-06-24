Chainsaw Man chapter 134: Major spoilers to expect

With Chainsaw Man chapter 134 releasing just one week after the previous issue, fans are eagerly discussing what could be next for the series. While in a confusing place on the surface, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto is seemingly pushing the Academy saga in a direction in which its central characters will be forced to choose sides.

One of the main reasons why fans are surmising this is due to Hirofumi Yoshida’s conversation with protagonist Denji in the previous release. Although Yoshida doesn’t outright say he wants Denji to pick a specific side, asking him to not transform into Chainsaw Man has fans suspicious of Yoshida’s true goals heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 134.

Moreover, fans are expecting Chainsaw Man chapter 134 to see the current situation in the series’ world be elaborated in some way, shape, or form. While there are a number of ways Fujimoto could do this, a few of them are standing out as more likely possibilities than others among fans of the series.

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 likely to focus on Yoshida and see him meet with Asa Mitaka or Public Safety higher ups

Lily | 988TWT @LilyisGayAsf2 WE ONLY HAVE TO WAIT 7 MORE DAYS FOR CHAPTER 134 OF CHAINSAW MAN LETS GOOO WE ONLY HAVE TO WAIT 7 MORE DAYS FOR CHAPTER 134 OF CHAINSAW MAN LETS GOOO

While there’s no way of knowing what will happen in Chainsaw Man chapter 134 due to its digital publication, fans are expecting the issue to feature Hirofumi Yoshida. Following the reveal that he works for Public Safety, Yoshida must have a specific goal for asking Denji to never transform into Chainsaw Man again.

Besides this, readers are expecting the upcoming chapter to elaborate on this goal by focusing primarily on Yoshida. However, it's unclear how his goals could be elaborated by focusing on him. More likely than not, fans will see him either meet Asa Mitaka or the Public Safety higher ups in the upcoming release.

If Yoshida meets with Asa Mitaka in Chainsaw Man chapter 134, he will likely reveal that he’s knowledgeable of her true identity as the War Devil. Considering he is now a high-ranking member of Public Safety and once knew Makima, it makes sense for him to have known that Asa is War Devil Yoru’s host since the time they first met.

Pseudinn @StolenPseudo Chainsaw man 133 was pretty good. My favorite chapter as of recent was 131, so I wonder if chapter 134 will top it. Chainsaw man 133 was pretty good. My favorite chapter as of recent was 131, so I wonder if chapter 134 will top it.

If Yoshida reveals this, readers may end up seeing him enlist her to help him kill Denji and Nayuta, or capture and restrain them. This is likely to happen since Denji refused Yoshida’s proposal in the previous chapter. It also makes sense as it gives Asa the opportunity to give Yoru what she wants, thus helping her get her body back for herself.

The other possible direction for Chainsaw Man chapter 134 to take is for Yoshida to meet with the Public Safety higher ups. Since he has been assigned to Denji and Nayuta by Public Safety, such a meeting is understandable for him to have. So, it makes sense for him to meet with the higher ups and update them on the status of Denji’s compliance.

This will also likely lead to a more detailed reveal and explanation of Yoshida’s plans and goals, further identifying them as Public Safety’s aims. With the wheels of Nostradamus’ prophecy beginning to turn, it makes sense for Fujimoto to give fans this information before the Academy saga’s insanity is cranked up to 11.

