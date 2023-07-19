Chainsaw Man chapter 137: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 is set to release on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Denji actively experiencing the highs and lows of teenage life, fans are curious to see if normalcy will become something he can adjust well to. Likewise, readers are also intrigued by Yoshida’s true motivations for getting Denji to live a normal life.

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 likely to see Denji find no fulfillment or joy in physical love once more

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, July 26, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Chapter 136 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 136 began with Denji in school, with a fellow student accosting him for wearing a Chainsaw Man t-shirt. This prompted another student to come up to them in Chainsaw Man’s defense, punching Denji after apparently hearing him "diss" Chainsaw Man. This led to Denji having a meeting with a school official, who threatened to suspend him if he "starts" another fight again.

Upon exiting this meeting, Denji ran into Hirofumi Yoshida, who suggested that they cut class to go hang out somewhere. The two then went to see a movie theater, where it was revealed that a Devil appeared and was killed within two minutes by the theater’s hunters. Yoshida used this to show Denji that he doesn’t need to be Chainsaw Man and that the world will go on and be safe without him as a hero.

Yoshida then revealed that he invited Denji out to set him up with a girl in his class who wants to go on a date with him. Before Yoshida departed, Denji asked if this was what it was like to be normal, seemingly disillusioned with the former's assurance of normalcy. The issue ended with a depressed Denji becoming flustered and elated as the girl Yoshida invited began touching his leg in a very suggestive manner.

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 will likely begin either in the midst of or in the aftermath of Denji’s date. In either case, fans can expect to see Denji struggle to find happiness in this latest act of intimacy in his life, especially with it being in the context of living a "normal" life. With Denji already disillusioned and depressed, this will likely only worsen his current mental state.

In either scenario, Chainsaw Man chapter 137 will probably shift perspective to Asa Mitaka, giving fans an update on her mental state following joining the Chainsaw Man Church. This will show how, in striving to create what they consider a "normal" life for themselves, they are actually instead making themselves miserable and incapable of appreciating their lives in general.

