Chainsaw Man chapter 139: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 139 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following the reappearance of Sword Man at the end of the previous issue, fans are wholly unsure of what to expect next. Anything from additional Hybrids reappearing to Denji and Sword Man outright fighting in the streets is possible at this point.

At the moment, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure, with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 139 available. What they have, however, is confirmed release information for the issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 139 while speculating on what to expect.

Sword Man likely to reveal true reason for approaching Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 139

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 139 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. The issue will arrive at different times for other regions.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man chapter 139 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Chainsaw Man chapter 139 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Chapter 138 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 began with Denji and his date still facing off. She rushed at him as one of the assailants on the ground pointed a gun at him. She then launched her bat at the assailant’s face, forcing him to drop what was revealed to be a model gun. Hirofumi Yoshida then reappeared, introducing the girl as Fumiko Mifune, a member of Tokyo Special Division 7 for Public Safety.

It was explained that she’d been assigned to Denji as his bodyguard and was at no point his enemy. She even went as far as to say that she was really into him.

The issue then cut to Asa Mitaka, who was in an almost comatose-like state while watching a TV broadcast about herself. She and War Devil Yoru discussed their differing opinions on fame. Asa disliked the invasion of privacy, and Yoru enjoyed the attention.

Asa let out a creepy smile while watching the broadcast before the perspective shifted back to Denji. He was staring at a poster of Asa promoting the Chainsaw Man Church when he was approached by a hooded figure. The figure talked to Denji about how annoying it was to see Asa put on Chainsaw Man’s level. He then revealed that he knew Denji was Chainsaw Man.

The chapter ended by revealing the figure to be Sword Man, a Hybrid from Makima’s Special Division 5 squad.

What to expect (speculative)

While the possibilities are truly endless, Chainsaw Man chapter 139 will likely begin with Denji and Sword Man heading somewhere to discuss why the latter approached the former. There is also expected to be some explanation of what Sword Man has been up to since Denji’s fight against Makima.

From here, Chainsaw Man chapter 139 could fulfill fans’ wishes and bring back several other Hybrids from earlier in the series. This could potentially include fan-favorite characters Quanxi and Reze, as well as the other members of Special Division 5.

Fans may even learn that these Hybrids have teamed up to fight against the coming Nostradamus prophecy, which is still looming overhead as the series progresses through its second part.

