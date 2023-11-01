Chainsaw Man chapter 148: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 148 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following a relatively uneventful previous issue, fans are expecting Fujimoto to come back with a true tour de force of an installment.

Unfortunately, readers have no way of knowing what will happen for sure, with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 148 and beyond right now. What they do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 148.

Chainsaw Man chapter 148 likely to see Denji finally transform into titular hero once again

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 148 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international readers, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The issue will arrive in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, November 15, 2023, for a select few international regions.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man chapter 148 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Chainsaw Man chapter 148 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Chapter 147 recap

Quanxi is set to continue protecting Denji and co in Chainsaw Man chapter 148 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 began with Barem congratulating Nayuta for accurately guessing Famine Devil Fami’s plan and identifying her as the former Makima while doing so. He then told Denji that he and Fami couldn’t afford to have him chicken out and likewise need him to go wild as he used to.

Barem announced to all the nearby Fire Devil contractees who have lost themselves to their zombie forms to kill Nayuta, calling her a witch.

Just as the zombies approached Nayuta, Quanxi appeared and cut them all down. She was recognized by Fumiko Mifune as she scooped Denji, Nayuta, and her up in her arms.

Quanxi then jumped off the side of the building, drinking Mifune’s blood just as they were about to hit the ground to ensure she could heal back up immediately. She fought off more zombies as Barem admired her skills.

Denji saw the chaos unfolding before him, with hordes of civilians and Fire Devil zombies alike dead. Devil Hunters were burning the bodies of the zombies, as it was revealed that they’re essentially immortal as long as they have blood in their bodies.

The chapter ended with a civilian identifying Denji as a Church member, seemingly painting him as a target for Devil Hunters.

What to expect (speculative)

With Denji and company set to be swarmed by Devil Hunters, Chainsaw Man chapter 148 will likely see the protagonist transform into the titular hero once more to aid Quanxi in battle. While this will go against Hirofumi Yoshida’s instructions, the nature of the situation will likely lead Mifune and Quanxi to convince Yoshida to let it slide later on.

Once transformed, Chainsaw Man chapter 148 is all but guaranteed to see Denji fighting off the zombies, who may attack him even in this state. Quanxi will also likely help in the fight but may instead choose to deal with the Devil Hunters and explain their situation while Denji fights off the zombies.

