Chainsaw Man chapter 155: Nayuta's true feelings revealed as Denji is rescued

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 was officially released on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, bringing with it the incredibly exciting continuation of the series’ disastrous current events. While fans were hoping for a shift in perspective and focus to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru, the latest release for the series did continue to follow Denji and Nayuta.

However, this perspective in Chainsaw Man chapter 155 was wholly justified by what was revealed in the process of this continued focus on Denji and Nayuta. The latter finally revealed her shocking true feelings for Denji, while the former was seemingly rescued and brought to safety by a still unknown individual.

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 seemingly splits Denji and Nayuta for good with reveal of latter’s true feelings

Chainsaw Man chapter 155: Goodbyes

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 began with a woman approaching Control Devil Nayuta and Flamethrower Hybrid Barem Bridge, yelling about how the former is just a kid. She told everyone to take a moment to calm down, citing how crazy everyone is acting despite not even one day having passed of the Chainsaw Man madness.

She urged the crowd to come back to their senses briefly, which they did. Barem then said to Nayuta that his gun is out of bullets, turning it on himself and claiming that Nayuta is taking over his body while begging for help and to not die. Nayuta tried to tell them that she wasn’t doing anything, but the crowd was already rushing at her with weapons brandished.

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 then began a flashback which was seemingly Nayuta’s life flashing before her eyes as her former house with Denji collapsed in on itself from the fire. Likewise, her flashback started with her first time going home with Denji, where he told her that it’s his home and now hers too.

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 finally confirms beyond any doubt that Nayuta is aware of her past life as Makima

Nayuta then questioned why she pitied Denji after this initial introduction, and later that night questioned why he wanted his heart and who she was after Denji fell asleep. She used her chain to view Denji’s knowledge, learning about her old self as Makima. Nayuta then recognized that to destroy his contract with Pochita and shatter his dream of living a normal life will awaken the same Chainsaw Man the old her once sought out.

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 then saw Nayuta realize that if she grants Makima her wish, she might find out who she herself is. Nayuta then claimed Denji was empty, sharing her intent to fill him up with happiness before destroying it. Scenes from their life then played out together, including dog walks where Nayuta was clearly happy and having a fun time with Denji. This seemingly suggests that she did eventually begin to love Denji and her life with him.

Nayuta then called Denji a huge idiot in the flashback, saying he doesn’t think about anything. She then lectured him about saying mean things right before bed, pointing out that he’s also a student and Chainsaw Man. She then questioned who she was with a morose expression, prompting Denji to pat her on her head and tell her that she’s his family. Nayuta responded by asking Denji if he could get any cheesier.

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 seemingly shifts to Denji’s perspective in this scene, then showing a younger Denji speaking to himself. The younger Denji claims that they’ve never had a family, and that while they were always drawn to the concept, they threw it all away when they chose to become Chainsaw Man just a few chapters ago.

The young Denji then says that there’s no way he could ever have a family since he killed his own father, prompting the real Denji to startle awake. He finds himself in what appears to be a hospital room, laying in bed next to a window as the chapter ends.

Chainsaw Man chapter 155: In summation

While not what fans were primarily hoping for from the series’ latest release, Chainsaw Man chapter 155 is nevertheless an excellent installment for the series. One of the major reasons why it’s such a great issue stems from the Nayuta flashback, which seemingly reveals her initial true feelings on Denji and how those gave way to the genuine love she has for him.

The installment also does a great job of linking Denji and Nayuta’s current thoughts together via the shift in perspective in the flashback. Doing so emphasizes that both are lamenting the situation they find themselves in, wishing they could go back to being a family as they were just days ago.

