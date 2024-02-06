Chainsaw Man chapter 155: What to expect

Following the release of the previous issue, fans immediately became eager for the next release in author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series, Chainsaw Man chapter 155. This is extremely understandable considering the dire situations both Denji and Nayuta now find themselves in after splitting up.

Likewise, fans are desperately searching for any and all spoilers on Chainsaw Man chapter 155 that they can find. Unfortunately, these spoilers are unlikely to come given the series’ digital publication process. This is further supported by how rare it has historically been for spoilers on the series to be leaked prior to the official release of the chapter.

That being said, there are thankfully some likely aspects of and developments within Chainsaw Man chapter 155 which fans can count on being present, even without the help of spoilers. The most significant of these is a likely shift in perspective to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru, or at a minimum the pair appearing before Denji in his current injured and weakened state.

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 all but guaranteed to bring Asa and Yoru back into the fold one way or another

What to expect

While Asa and Yoru are very likely to appear in Chainsaw Man chapter 155, the exact manner in which they could appear is still unclear. One likely possibility is a complete shift in perspective, establishing their location and storyline as completely removed from Denji’s and Nayuta’s. The other main option would see the two run into the weakened Denji, likely helping him.

In the former scenario, fans would likely see Yoru and Asa having already healed their arm, likely via some ability or power of Yoru given her status as the War Devil. The two are almost certainly relishing in and getting used to their newfound strength by fighting off the various Chainsaw Man Church members who have transformed due to their Fire Devil contracts.

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 would likely then see the two run into some Public Safety Devil Hunters, quickly and effortlessly dealing with them given their new power. This should set up the reappearance of Hirofumi Yoshida, who is being chased by Asa and Yoru following his retreat from their last fight.

From here, the two will likely clash briefly before saying some dialogue to one another. The chapter will likely end with each preparing to get serious for their coming rematch in this scenario. In the latter scenario, however, the issue is likely to open with a focus on Control Devil Nayuta, who’ll likely be taken hostage by the Chainsaw Man Church given Barem Bridge’s apparently successful capture of her.

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 should then shift in perspective to Denji, who’ll likely be told of these developments via the human Nayuta took control of in order to allow him to escape. Denji will likely try to stand and return at this point, but be stopped either by his own injuries and exhaustion or the human Nayuta is controlling.

The two will likely share some brief words here, again via Nayuta’s intermediary, before she releases the human from her control. Denji will likely try and return to her once more, but be called out to by Asa or Yoru as the issue ends. The two likely won’t be confrontational here, instead looking to assist Chainsaw Man in any way they can given Asa’s previously established fondness of him.

