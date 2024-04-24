Chainsaw Man chapter 164: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 is set to release on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGAPlus website. With Denji having finally reawoken in the latest installment of the series, readers are incredibly anxious to see what his next moves are given his current situation.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen with no verifiable spoilers for chapter 164 and beyond at the time of publishing this article.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 164, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 164: Release date and time

Denji finally returns heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 164 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 is slated to be released on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, May 1, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chapter 164 is set to drop at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 164?

Denji's first moves in Chainsaw Man chapter 164 and beyond could be reuniting with Kishibe (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two platforms are free and readers can access the first and latest three issues of a series. On the other hand, Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based service that brings the series to readers in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 began with Haruka Iseumi flipping through television, uninterested in a sitcom and a news report of a financial government scandal related to Devils and fixing the damages they caused. He then settled on a talk show discussing a news reporter/idol’s alleged love affair, seemingly enthralled by it as he watched. Haruka eventually (and ironically) claimed that the idol report was “the only thing on the news” despite the state of Japan and the world.

Haruka elaborated that he was just in disbelief that no one was reporting on their actions at the Tokyo Devil Detention Center, saying he felt like he was dreaming. Asa then shared her experience with her 15 minutes of fame, but Haruka said she missed the point. Ignoring him, she continued that it was impossible to believe Denji was Chainsaw Man. Shortly after, Denji finally woke up, immediately concerning himself with what had happened to Asa’s arm.

Denji then asked where he was as the others told Famine Devil Fami that Denji had awoken. He then asked Asa once more what had happened to her arm, prompting her to say his “friend” cut it off. Denji knew she meant Yoshida, asking why he did so, to which she said she didn’t know.

Katana then stormed into the room and got “revenge” on Denji before challenging him to flight. The issue ended with Yoru doing the same and telling the true Chainsaw Man to “wake up already.”

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 164 (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 is almost certain to open with Denji either being told or having already been told of what has transpired since he was last awake. This should also lead to viewers getting some additional information on the state of Japan itself, Public Safety, the entire world, and more.

Chapter 164 should also begin building up what Denji’s next moves will be, with his biggest priority likely being finding Control Devil Nayuta. However, it’s likely to be revealed that Famine Devil Fami has captured Nayuta, and intends to use her as a bargaining chip to force Denji’s cooperation in whatever she has planned.

