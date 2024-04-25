Chainsaw Man chapter 164: What to expect

With confirmation of no break week following chapter 163’s release, fans of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series can’t wait for Chainsaw Man chapter 164. Most of this excitement stems from the return of Denji in chapter 163 and anxiety regarding what his next moves will be in chapter 164 and beyond.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer to find out, with verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 164 unlikely to be made available before its official release. This lack of spoilers stems from the digital publication nature of the series and how such a process inherently complicates the spoiler process seen with series published in Shueisha’s paper magazines.

Thankfully, there are some key aspects of and events within Chainsaw Man chapter 164 that fans can count on being present in the official release even without the help of spoilers. Unsurprisingly, the issue is expected to revolve around Denji’s next moves following his return, which will likely include discovering where he and his rescuers stand concerning further collaboration.

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 likely to see Denji split off from Asa and co due to disagreeing with Fami’s plans

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 is likely to open up after some time has passed since chapter 163’s ending, with Denji all caught up on the situation by Asa Mitaka and the others. His first question afterward will likely be wanting to know where Control Devil Nayuta is, and at this point, Famine Devil Fami will likely reveal that she is holding Nayuta hostage.

She’ll likely reveal this with the intent of coercing Denji into cooperating with her plans for him and War Devil Yoru to eventually defeat the Death Devil once they appear in the coming months. Likewise, it is expected that Fami will fully elaborate on her plan here, explaining how she intends to achieve her goals while fulfilling her agreements with Asa and Yoru.

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 should see Denji ask for clarification on these agreements, realizing they intend to separate him and Pochita to kill the latter and save the former. However, with Denji having recently steeled himself in his desire to be Chainsaw Man again, it’s unlikely that he would willingly agree to this plan.

This will likely start an argument with Asa, whose main motivation is saving the “Chainsaw Man” she loves, especially now that she knows his true identity is Denji, whom she also had feelings for. Asa will also likely be arguing with Yoru in her head as she debates Denji aloud, with her eventually getting overwhelmed by this mental pincer assault.

Chainsaw Man chapter 164 should see Denji definitively say he refuses to work with them, exiting the apartment shortly after. Katana Man and Nail Fiend are likely to follow him here, considering the former’s obsession with him and the latter likely wanting to stay with the former. Haruka Iseumi and Nobana Highashiyama are also likely to leave with him, although Nobana should cut ties with the group altogether.

This should leave Haruka, Katana, Nail, and Denji alone in the street with no allies, hideouts, or resources. Denji will likely say he knows someone who can help them, with the chapter’s final panels revealing that he intends to reach out to Kishibe to help him get Nayuta back.

Conclusion

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 ended with a lot of chaos and confusion for the just awoken Denji. The upcoming chapter will spend considerable time with others explaining Denji about the current situation. Katana Man and Asa/Yoru are also eager to fight Chainsaw Man and it will be interesting to see Denji tackling their absurd demands. There might also be some light shed on Nayuta's whereabouts in Chainsaw Man chapter 164.

