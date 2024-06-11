Chainsaw Man chapter 168: Asa's feelings for Denji confirmed as she gets revenge on Yoru

Following the truly harrowing events of the previous issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 168 saw the situation fully resolved amongst Denji, War Devil Yoru, and Asa Mitaka in an interesting way. Officially released on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the chapter also confirmed some very interesting things in the process of fully resolving this recent sequence of events.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 also did this in a way which confirms that everyone involved in the situation has been heavily traumatized, with this “resolution” seemingly only being a surface level remedy. Likewise, this sets up Asa/Yoru and Denji to have further conversations on this later, suggesting they’ll be the story’s main focus for the near future.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 sees Yoru confirm Asa’s feelings and hers are beginning to blend

Chainsaw Man chapter 168: Love and War

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 begins with War Devil Yoru, who has now seemingly taken control back over her and Asa Mitaka’s shared body, staring at her hand in disgust. She calls it “gross” with a disappointed expression on her face, using the water on the ground to wash her hands. She then tells Denji not to misunderstand, saying she only kissed him because it felt good.

Denji, who was seemingly in shock until she said this, asks her why she kissed him, prompting her to repeat the same statement while yelling and telling him not to get cocky. Denji is seemingly confused at this, while Yoru stares at his lips and goes in for one more kiss. As she pulls away, Denji asks her if she likes him.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 sees Yoru say she doesn’t like him, but that the “other me” likes him, saying that Asa’s feelings flowed into her own. Denji is silent as he listens, seemingly shocked and unable to comprehend what she means. However, Yoru walks away, saying she’s hungry too while telling Denji to eat some sushi, perk up, and prepare to fight.

Denji watches her walk away until she’s gone, staring down in disbelief as the rain stops. A full page panel showing him sitting alone in the alleyway, seemingly signifying that he is now truly alone without Control Devil Nayuta by his side. Focus then shifts to Yoru, who is shown walking out of the end of the alley as the vestige of Asa runs up to her.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 sees Asa deck her into the wall and take control of their arm to hold her there. Yoru yells at her to stop, while Asa asks why she kissed Denji. Yoru explains that she sensed they kissed before, and that she was only confirming her suspicions. Asa lets go of her head at hearing this before balling their hand into a fist and punching Yoru in the cheek with it.

Yoru says that she thought Asa liked Chainsaw Man, saying she should be happy. However, Asa says she’s worried that he’ll think she’s easy, with Yoru relinquishing control of their body to her as she says this. Asa then begins crying while leaning against the wall, quickly stopping before saying she’s too hungry for this.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 then sees the group get back on the train, where both Denji and Asa are so shocked all they can do is stare out in front of them, mouths agape. The issue ends with the group arriving at the Sushishi restaurant, which has a sign that reads “Death by Sushi” out front. The issue also ends with the confirmation that there will be a one-week break for the series following this release.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168: In summation

While a quick issue, chapter 168 is an extremely necessary one for several reasons, even beyond the necessary resolution of the series’ latest, insane events. For one, it drives home that Denji truly is alone and lost in the world without the purpose of living for and with Nayuta, shown by how empty and aimless he appears to be emotionally by the issue’s end.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 also does a fantastic job of driving home that both Denji and Asa are incredibly traumatized by Yoru’s latest actions, with the focus on Asa being especially well done. While it seems she’s only upset that Yoru got to kiss her crush at first, it quickly becomes clear that Asa is bothered by much more than missing out on a moment with someone she has romantic feelings for.

