Chainsaw Man chapter 201: What to expect

Following the start of Fakesaw Man’s fight with Denji and War Devil Yoru in the previous issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 201 will likely see backup arrive for the Death Devil’s new pawn. More specifically, it’s likely that the real Fami will arrive and challenge Yoru to a fight, also helping the War Devil realize who the true Famine Devil is.

However, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 201 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. It's also unlikely they come, with the series having yet to establish a regular spoiler process for Part 2 thus far. This is due to the manga's switch to a digital publication for Part 2, which is diametrically opposed to the practices that allow regular spoilers to be leaked.

Thankfully, there is one direction Chainsaw Man chapter 201 could take which seems more likely than any other given currently available information. Fakesaw Man and Denji’s fight will likely be the main focus of the issue, with Denji asking Yoru to stay out of it. This should naturally lead into the appearance of the true Famine Devil, with Yoru then realizing how wrong she was all along.

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 should confirm that Yoru didn’t know “Fami” was the Death Devil

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 will likely begin immediately where the last issue ended, with Fakesaw Man expounding on the idea that Denji has made a serious mistake. He’ll likely explain that he’s an emissary of the Death Devil, and that opposing him is equal to opposing her directly. Denji will likely call for a timeout before asking Fakesaw what he means by the Death Devil, with the latter confirming that the Great King of Terror has arrived.

War Devil Yoru will likely scoff at this and accuse Fakesaw of bluffing, but he’ll likely reject this and reassure them that the Death Devil has arrived. He may even prove this in some way by highlighting a unique power he was given as a result of becoming her pawn. However, it’s unlikely that he proves this by reverting to his totem form and transforming once again, both for the fact that Death isn’t present and that this would be too obvious for Yoru.

Instead, Chainsaw Man chapter 201 will likely see him convince them in some other way, with Denji then asking to fight alone to honor his deal with Yoru. She’ll likely laugh at but agree to this nevertheless, taking a step back as Denji and Fakesaw continue their fight. Some dialogue about who the real Chainsaw Man is should ensue, specifically with the two arguing about what the titular hero’s ideal image is.

As they do so, Fakesaw will likely say something which sets up Famine Devil Fami’s appearance via an attempt at attacking Yoru. The War Devil should dodge this and retaliate, landing a hit which seemingly instantly defeats Fami at first. However, she’ll likely regenerate by taking the life from an insect nearby as she did in recent issues. Yoru should then ask her who she is, prompting her to introduce herself as Famine Devil Fami.

This should give Yoru pause, and prompt the appearance of Asa Mitaka as she asks Yoru about who she previously thought was Fami. Clearly panicking and concerned, Yoru will likely begin rambling about how that can’t be possible, eventually accepting that it is and realizing she was played all along. The episode will likely end with Yoru becoming so frustrated and terrified at this revelation that she forces Asa to take control of their shared body and fight Fami.

