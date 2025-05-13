Chainsaw Man chapter 203: What to expect

With the previous issue seeing Fakesaw Man try and use Denji’s humanity against him, Chainsaw Man chapter 203 will likely force the protagonist to make a difficult choice. As many fans have pointed out, this apparent callback to the fight against Santa Claus in the manga’s first part may force Denji to do what he chose not to back then.

However, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 203 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. It's also unlikely they'll be made available at all given the series' digital publication nature, and how opposed it is to print practices which allow the development of regular spoiler processes.

Thankfully, there is one direction Chainsaw Man chapter 203 could take which seems more likely than any other given currently available information. With War Devil Yoru now seemingly electing to work with Denji again rather than against him, she’ll likely try to offer the obvious solution as the right one. However, Denji will likely object to this, and try to find a different way to defeat Fakesaw even at the cost of injury to himself.

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 should see Denji prioritize his humanity above all else

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 will likely begin immediately where the last issue ended, seeing Fakesaw Man continuing to attack Denji with his new arms. He’ll likely dodge these attacks while commenting on how unfair it is to be using hostages as weapons. Fakesaw will likely respond to this by posing another question to Denji about what Chainsaw Man should be relative to what Denji currently is.

This will likely prompt War Devil Yoru to intervene, at least vocally, and agree with Fakesaw’s assessment. This would make sense, as recent months of the series have seen Yoru seemingly prioritize showing Denji how fun being a Devil can be. This will also likely prompt her to explain that this is why she shot the arm of the woman Denji was trying to save. Regardless of what Denji wants, her goal is to ensure he fully embraces being a Devil.

Denji will likely argue with her briefly, attempting to reason with or point to Asa Mitaka as a means of proving Yoru wrong. However, Fakesaw is likely to interrupt this by attacking once more, with the people he’s now using as arms crying out. Denji may speak to one of them here about the conflict he feels regarding their condition. Chainsaw Man chapter 203 should see most of Fakesaw’s hostages plead with him to be saved, except for one.

This one will likely tell Denji that if saving them isn’t possible, then they’d rather die quickly and be given mercy. Denji may argue with him briefly here, thinking back to his battle with Santa Claus and further emphasizing the apparent callback to this Part 1 fight. Yoru will likely also urge Denji to begin mercy killing them, but obviously out of a desire to make him less human and more Devil.

Chainsaw Man chapter 203 should then see Denji briefly reflect on his journey through Part 2 thus far, before finally deciding to kill Fakesaw’s hostages in order to defeat him. While Yoru will obviously be happy at this, Fakesaw should also be seen celebrating, but too intensely to indicate anything but ulterior motives. Likewise, the chapter should end with the Death Devil finally arriving at the scene, expressing her satisfaction at Denji’s latest choices.

