This Chainsaw Man chapter 202 callback drives home a key Denji theme in the best way

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 brought forth something all too familiar through Fakesaw Man's actions. The imposter, upon losing his arms, absorbed the Chainsaw People neaby and made grotesque-looking limbs out of them. While that might seen like an odd ability possessed by an antagonist, it presents a callback that drives home a key theme relating to Denji in the best possible way.

Ad

Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto never fails to wow with his writing style and embedding thematic references is a forte. In this case, the move by Fakesaw Man revisits a theme that has been prevelant in the series for a while now - Denji's tussle with his human side and his more Devillish end. It is a constant test that the boy faces and each time it happens, the line in-between blurs some more.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 202: Key Denji theme emphasized through callback in latest installment

Fakesaw Man in Chainsaw Man chapter 202 (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 featured the next phase of the battle between Fakesaw Man and Denji, Yoru. The latter pair managed to land damaging hits on the imposter, seemingly incapacitating him by destroying his arms. But it looked pointless as Fakesaw Man absorbed the nearby Chainsaw Man People to generate his arms, with them on it.

Ad

This looks to be a direct reference to Volume 8, chapter 68 - Santa Claus consuming the Darkness Devil's flesh and gaining massive power. She was having her dolls attack Denji and soon humans were roped into the mix. Their arms converted to blades as they lost control of their bodies and attacked Denji. Knowing what they were, he hesitated to retaliate, not wanting to harm them.

A similar tactic is now being used to push Denji onto the backfoot, given that he cannot attack Fakesaw Man without harming the civilians. Such an incident serves as a callback which drives him a vital Denji theme - pick his humanity or lean towards his Devil urges. A theme like this has been revisited a number of times throughout the story, testing the orange-haired teen in each case.

Ad

Callback to Part I (Image via Viz Media)

So far, his loyalty has been with his kind, but it wouldn't be surprising if he switched by the end. Humanity has mostly brought pain to him and he seeks nothing but a normal life. At the other end, he seems hesitant to give in to his Devillish urges, but cannot seem to let go of them entirely (taking a "post-meal exercise" with Yoru). The idea of living free is definitely tempting to him.

Ad

All in all, the callback in Chainsaw Man chapter 202 brings forth the question that looks like it will be answered soon enough - does Denji want to be a normal human or does he want to be Chainsaw Man and succumb to his Devilish desire to live free. The War has proved to be an advocate of the second option, urging Denji to give up on protecting as the Hero of Hell and live how he pleases.

Ad

Through these two encounters and Denji's "adventures" with Yoru, Fujimoto is attempting to explore the theme through Denji's internal conflict. He puts forth the concern of how much of Denji’s identity is divided between human empathy and Devllish survival instincts. The enemy again weaponizing innocent lives testifies to Denji's path being forever fraught with impossibly testing choices.

This callback delves into the conundrum what Denji actually wants. He struggles now to choose between a “normal” human existence and a free, Devil-esque life. Recent events nudge Denji to drop human obligations and Fujimoto's use of this thematic callback hints he will soon have to make a decisive call. The stakes are high now - Humanity in an exploitative world or Chainsaw man's chaotic freedom.

Ad

In Conclusion

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Fakesaw Man's actions in Chainsaw Man chapter 202 are more than simple shock tactics - they showcase a familiar and painful moral crossroads for the protagonist. By using the Fire Devil contractees as weapons, the imposter pushes Denji into a position of moral dilemma and what he truly desires. The Santa Claus fight in chapter 68 empahsizes the theme of Denji’s tug-of-war between his humanity and his Devilish instincts.

Ad

Every time something like this happens, it feels like his identity is chipped away. He is compelled to either retain his shaky empathy or accept the brutal freedom being Chainsaw Man brings. Fujimoto subtly implies Denji cannot be on the fence for too long. He is fated to choose between a disillusioned human life and a growing temptation for Devilish autonomy.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More