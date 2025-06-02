Chainsaw Man chapter 205: What to expect

With the Fire Devil’s host seemingly set for an imminent reveal in Chainsaw Man chapter 205, fans are understandably expecting this to be the upcoming issue’s main focus. Likewise, fans are desperate for any pre-release information on the host’s identity despite having mostly agreed on it being one of two candidates.

However, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 205 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Such leaks are also unlikely to come in general thanks to the series’ digital publication nature. This approach is completely contrary to the print practices, which allow some series to develop regular spoiler processes.

Thankfully, Chainsaw Man chapter 205’s events should be fairly predictable even without the help of spoilers. One of the most likely events is the reveal of the Fire Devil’s host, which shouldn’t affect the rest of the issue’s focus in any significant way. Fans can also expect this reveal to be followed by a shift in perspective to War Devil Yoru’s fight against the Falling Devil, which Famine Devil Fami may also get involved in.

Chainsaw Man chapter 205 likely to feature a shift in focus to Yoru regardless of Fire Devil host reveal

Chainsaw Man chapter 205 will likely begin immediately where the previous issue ended, seeing Denji realize who the Fire Devil’s human host was. Fans can also expect to learn their identity here via Denji’s perspective. As of this article’s writing, one of the two most agreed upon options for their true identity is Seigi Akoku due to various references in his design and name. The other is the unnamed boy whom Denji let die in chapter 102 in order to save a cat instead.

If the Fire Devil’s host is Seigi Akoku, fans can expect Denji to recognize him but have no real emotional attachment or recoil at the reveal. This will likely be due to the fact that Seigi is such a minor character and has had little to no direct interactions with Denji. In this case, the Fire Devil will likely comment on how rotten Denji is for feeling nothing for having killed him. Denji should then respond by asking if the Fire Devil wants to do something about it and fight him.

If Chainsaw Man chapter 205 reveals the host to be the unnamed aspiring student that Denji let die in chapter 102, there likely will be some emotional impact. The Fire Devil will likely lecture Denji on how this is all his fault as a result, since the Fire Devil wouldn’t have been able to become as powerful as it did without a human host. This would also play into Part 2’s theme of Denji’s choices impacting others more than they do himself.

In this scenario, too, Denji will likely challenge the Fire Devil to a fight in order to try and fight against this truth he’s now being forced to recognize. Both scenarios should also shift their focus as this fight begins in order to check up on War Devil Yoru’s fight against the Falling Devil. Fans can expect to see their fight starting here, with the two talking trash to each other while exchanging light and fairly inconsequential blows.

As they begin getting serious, the Falling Devil will likely attempt to prey on Yoru’s fears and insecurities as she did Asa Mitaka during her debut. This will likely have some success at first before Yoru is able to adapt and block such thoughts from her mind, potentially even with Asa’s help. However, the issue will likely end with Famine Devil Fami landing a major hit on Yoru while she’s distracted, marking her entry into the fight likewise.

