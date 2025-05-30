This minor Chainsaw Man Part 2 character may be the Fire Devil's host

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 recently introduced the Fire Devil and concluded with a massive cliffhanger, where Denji is asked if he knows the face of the host who was recently murdered during their battle. This has led to a surge of theories about who this deceased host might be. While some theories are quite compelling, there is a recent one that references chapter 102 of the series. This theory could make a lot of sense from a narrative standpoint, as noted by @deepfriedwoomy on X.
In Chainsaw Man chapter 102, Denji is shown taking care of the Cockroach Devil and chooses to prioritize the life of a cat over that of an innocent civilian. This young man could have been selected as a host for the Fire Devil, thus providing a way to psychologically torment the protagonist, which aligns well with what Fakesaw Man said to him during their clash.
Explaining how an innocent civilian from Chainsaw Man chapter 102 could be the host of the Fire Devil
In chapter 102 of the manga, Asa Mitaka and Yuko were fleeing from the Cockroach Devil when they were rescued by Denji, who prioritized the life of a cat over that of a normal civilian. This decision might come back to haunt him in the current arc since there is a theory that this civilian could be the host of the Fire Devil.
From the outset, that person's head and hairstyle closely resembled the individual shown in the cliffhanger of chapter 204. Additionally, the civilian's death was set against a backdrop of fire, which may serve as a means of foreshadowing for author Tatsuki Fujimoto.
The irony of this nameless character being the host of the Fire Devil is quite significant when considering the context of the recent fight. Denji did not want to harm Fakesaw Man because he absorbed many innocent people, but he felt indifferent when it came to that person from so many chapters ago.
This situation would also clarify why the host called him out for not protecting people, expressing his resentment for being discarded back then.
What this theory could mean for Denji's character
If this theory proves true, it is highly likely that Fujimoto will use this to highlight the consequences of Denji's actions and his own selfish attitude during key moments in the story. Additionally, it serves as a contrast in the Chainsaw Man manga, given that he didn't want to harm civilians in this recent fight when he didn’t care about them in the past.
The biggest question is why the Fire Devil would want to taunt the protagonist with this or why that civilian was chosen as the host. There is an argument that this is part of a plan to psychologically break the protagonist, although it is difficult to predict at this moment.
Final thoughts
The next Chainsaw Man chapter is likely to reveal who the Fire Devil host is and what this could mean for the story moving forward. If this theory turns out to be true, it could be Fujimoto's way of highlighting a mistake Denji made in the past, with this coming back to haunt him in a very clear and straightforward way.
