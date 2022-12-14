Chainsaw Man episode 10 was officially released on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, much to the excitement and joy of fans everywhere. While some viewers criticized the episode for its overall slower pace and sparse action, the vast majority of fans have praised how character-heavy the episode was, especially in the context of Aki and Denji.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 also has fans obsessing over the debut of Kishibe, Denji, and Power’s new teacher who is, unfortunately, not-named in the episode. Nevertheless, everyone seems to know his name thanks to interesting discussions surrounding his debut and what his next moves will be on various social media sites.

Fans praise Chainsaw Man episode 10 for taking a step back, focusing on Aki, Denji’s emotions following Himeno’s death

multiple lawsuits against pandora hearts and csm @jeannesfangs [chainsaw man manga spoilers]



hnnhnhngnn i need to talk about how brilliant this entire exchange and resulting visual metaphor is for pinpointing exactly where denji and aki both are in their character arcs with relation to each other [chainsaw man manga spoilers] hnnhnhngnn i need to talk about how brilliant this entire exchange and resulting visual metaphor is for pinpointing exactly where denji and aki both are in their character arcs with relation to each other https://t.co/992hYYLkcM

xtina @xtinatucker Aki suffering alone, Denji trying to connect with his grief...I know people want/like the action but these character-heavy episodes are my favorite parts of Chainsaw Man Aki suffering alone, Denji trying to connect with his grief...I know people want/like the action but these character-heavy episodes are my favorite parts of Chainsaw Man https://t.co/AboQ66Em7n

Fans were primarily honed in on Aki and Denji’s emotions seen throughout the episode. While the latter only has one brief scene where he wrestles with his grief or lack thereof, and how human he may still be, Aki’s emotions are a constant focus of the episode. Upon meeting Himeno’s sister, he begins reading letters Himeno wrote to her which make it clear that she always wanted to protect Aki.

He becomes incredibly emotional upon reading this, emphasizing just how much he cared for Himeno and how impactful her death is to him upon these revelations. It’s a heartbreaking scene that illustrates for fans exactly what Himeno saw in Aki: that he’s too normal, caring, and good of a person to be working in Public Safety. This contradicts Kurose’s comments that everyone in the Special Division is crazy.

THE PURP SHOW @purpminded420 Aki is one of the very few characters that show true human emotions seeing what his contract is and having to deal with his morality on top of everything else this episode did a great job of displaying that a lot with very little #chainsawman Aki is one of the very few characters that show true human emotions seeing what his contract is and having to deal with his morality on top of everything else this episode did a great job of displaying that a lot with very little #chainsawman https://t.co/rUANQQiJVY

Fans are also honing in on Kishibe’s debut in Chainsaw Man episode 10 as a mad-dog who is determined to turn Denji and Power into the strongest fighters they can possibly be. Fans are especially gauging how brutal his methods are, which have an interesting relationship with his monotone voice and demeanor.

Nevertheless, fans are absolutely thrilled with how MAPPA Studios has executed his formal debut in the series.

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 began by focusing on Aki’s recovery in a hospital, with Denji and Power leaving him to rest shortly after he wakes up. The fan-favorite then asks the Curse Devil how much time he has left, which is revealed to be two years. He then tries to smoke a cigarette but begins breaking down and crying over Himeno’s recent death.

This causes Denji to grapple with his own emotions regarding Himeno’s death, to the point of implying that both his physical and metaphorical heart are now gone. However, he quickly brushes this off, urging Power to depart with him as Kurose and Tendo from Kyoto arrive to talk to Aki. They essentially advise him to quit and enjoy the time he has left, but Aki decides against this, prompting Tendo and Kurose to suggest he will need new weapons for what’s to come.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 then shows Denji and Power being introduced to Kishibe by Makima, with Kishibe beginning to train them immediately thereafter. He breaks the duo's necks, heals them, and then begins fighting them, but easily wins. The episode then returns to the hospital room, where Tendo and Kurose point out that the Fox Devil won’t help Aki anymore and that he needs to make a new contract.

Kayroz 🌿🥐👾👯‍♀️🏴‍☠️🧤🐉 @kayroz7 Chainsaw Man ep 10. It's training time! Kishibe is incredibly strong. He made Denji and Power look like small fry. "Killing" them multiple times a day as training is brutal. I had yet to consider the fact that Denji's heart being a devil could affect his mentality and emotions... Chainsaw Man ep 10. It's training time! Kishibe is incredibly strong. He made Denji and Power look like small fry. "Killing" them multiple times a day as training is brutal. I had yet to consider the fact that Denji's heart being a devil could affect his mentality and emotions... https://t.co/q8N2ghcVpY

The two tell him that they will be back tomorrow with paperwork before departing, prompting an unknown woman to enter Aki’s room, seemingly shocking him. However, before fans see who it is, the episode once again shifts back to Denji and Power, who are told by Kishibe that they’re done for the night. The two then decide to try and beat Kishibe by outsmarting him, since they believe alcohol has ruined his brain.

The next day, they try and ambush Kishibe, but fail miserably, prompting Chainsaw Man episode 10 to shift perspectives to Kurose, Tendo, and Aki. The three are making their way to where Devils are kept, with Aki explaining that the woman was Himeno’s sister along the way. Eventually, they arrive at cell 108, where Aki is told to go in and make a contract with the Future Devil as the episode comes to an end.

