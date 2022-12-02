Chainsaw Man episode 8's elevation of Curse Devil intro, Himeno's final moments continue to prove why MAPPA was the right choice for the series

Chainsaw Man episode 8’s arrival on Tuesday, November 29, has proved once again that MAPPA Studios was the right choice for this series. While Fujimoto's manga is great, the anime continues to improve the quality of the scenes due to the pros of animation.

Chainsaw Man episode 8’s voice acting is also a highlight, featuring stellar performances from all the characters involved in the episode’s dialog progress. Shockingly, Denji seems to have taken a back seat in this episode, which is hardly noticeable due to the rest of the characters making their entrance.

Follow along as this article fully reviews Chainsaw Man Episode 8 in its entirety.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Chainsaw Man episode 8.

Chainsaw Man episode 8’s anime-only scenes work perfectly with manga-canon material to deepen the overall experience of the series

Chainsaw Man Daily Shots @ChainsawShots Thread comparing the Anime and Manga of Chainsaw Man Episode 8 Thread comparing the Anime and Manga of Chainsaw Man Episode 8 📌 https://t.co/IdXpt5avpI

Chainsaw Man episode 8 begins with an incredible anime-only sequence, showing Himeno first arriving at her apartment with Denji in tow. It’s a somewhat strange yet captivating scene, showcasing a sense of normalcy the series’ manga rarely gets to do. Much like Aki’s morning routine sequence, this scene shows a more vulnerable and human side of Himeno that she doesn't show.

One of the most brilliant choices in this anime-only sequence is to include it as an alternate perspective of what fans already saw happen in the previous episode. It not only helps to fill in gaps that the manga was unable to but also serves to deepen Himeno’s character by showing her to the audience in this vulnerable state.

However, the episode soon builds on the excitement as it catches up to new material that sees Denji wrestle with his love for Makima and his desire for Himeno. The sequence eventually sees Denji give in to his carnal desires before he remembers that it's not worth it unless it's Makima.

💀 𝐋𝐔𝐈𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 💀 @SeaBreezeNerd Well this was nice, after spending the night at her place. The two had some breakfast and formed an alliance with each other. They’re gonna help one another get together with Makima and Aki. #chainsawman Well this was nice, after spending the night at her place. The two had some breakfast and formed an alliance with each other. They’re gonna help one another get together with Makima and Aki. #chainsawman https://t.co/1jqNKNLWan

Besides the opening and middle sequences of Chainsaw Man episode 8, the moment elevates Denji’s character in a fantastic way. He is seen distinguishing the differences between his desires, showing that he’s maturing as an individual.

The choice also plays into the episode’s middle segments, which see Denji and Himeno align to set each other up with Makima and Aki, respectively. With the former's implied love for Makima in mind, the alliance cements the fact that he doesn’t want just any girlfriend but Makima. The wisdom in this recognition makes it such an incredible moment for his character.

That being said, Chainsaw Man episode 8 ends all love-talk here as the scene changes to showcase Makima on a Kyoto-bound shinkansen. From the very beginning of this scene, it’s evident that something is wrong. Moreover, MAPPA Studios’ ability to create a suspenseful mood and tone through camera angles, dialogs, and the ambiguously drawn faces of other characters show their expertise in the animation field.

🐉| sasuke retsuden OUT NOW @aeharuno

Chainsaw man episode 8 was FIRE finally the real story starts today Chainsaw man episode 8 was FIRE finally the real story starts today❗❗https://t.co/XfhOPrVNmf

This anxiety-driven moment stretches into a sequence where all dialogs are muted as an eerie symphony plays out. This is soon followed by sudden, close-up cuts of citizens pulling out pistols as they are interspersed with shots of Tokyo Special Division 4. However, the music abruptly stops and is replaced with the sound of several gunshots.

The above two sequences from Chainsaw Man episode 8 emphasize just how excellent MAPPA Studios can be at transitioning the mood and tone of a scene suddenly. Their skill and understanding of a first-time watcher’s perspective are also put on display here, giving viewers enough time to understand what’s going on while hiding the motives of many characters.

Chainsaw Man episode 8 then sees Aki, Power, Denji, and Himeno fight the Katana Man and the Snake Devil. Moreover, the introduction of the Curse Devil and the appearance of the Ghost Devil’s full body further increases the intensity of the moment.

The Curse Devil’s introduction is everything manga-readers could’ve hoped for and more, capturing the same feeling of turning a page and trying to understand what’s now before them. This goes double for the Ghost Devil’s intro, which starts as a countless swarm of hands appearing out of thin air, eventually segueing into Himeno's final moments where her body slowly disappears.

Besides the Curse and Ghost Devils’ introductions, Chainsaw Man episode 8’s jarring middle sequences and Himeno's death demonstrate that MAPPA Studios' genius is not just limited to refined animation but also in setting the intense mood for the narrative. The team behind the anime adaptation understands what makes the series tick and how to make it work even better through the challenging transition from manga to anime.

Poll : 0 votes