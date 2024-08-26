Chainsaw Man erasing mouths from existence might prevent him from eating his next victim

Chainsaw Man erasing mouths in chapter 175 could have a lot of serious ramifications moving forward. It is especially so when it comes to the future of the character in the next few chapters. That is because Pochita can devour devils and erase their element from the world, as seen recently with the Mouth Devil.

In that regard, the idea of Chainsaw Man erasing mouths could have a lot of consequences in the sense that he couldn't eat other devils anymore. It makes sense when considering that he should also lose the elements that he consumed. This is something that could potentially become a plothole or perhaps author Tatsuki Fujimoto has already thought of this scenario.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Chainsaw Man erasing mouths could keep him from continuing with his devil-consumption rampage

Pochita is capable of erasing devils from the entire existence of humanity by eating them, which is something that was established by Makima during the first part of the series. There is mention that several tragedies that took place in real life, such as nuclear weapons, were erased from existence in author Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga thanks to the Chainsaw Devil.

In that regard, the recent chapters of the manga depicted Pochita, now in his Hero of Hell form, eating the Mouth Devil, which means that people don't have mouths anymore. This could create a wide variety of problems for humanity as a whole but one of the most prominent is that the chainsaw creature might not be able to continue with his erasure rampage anymore.

There is a chance that Pochita could lose his mouth, which means that he wouldn't be able to carry on with this process, especially considering the current state Denji is in after the death of Nayuta. Considering that the manga could potentially be heading toward a conclusion, there is a chance that Fujimoto chose to do this to raise the stakes so there wouldn't be an easy exit for the main character to deal with this situation.

What could happen in the coming chapters?

Chainsaw Man erasing mouths is one of the most interesting twists in the recent chapters because it presents a lot of potential problems for humanity as a whole but this is only the beginning. Pochita continues to erase concepts and could lead to a massive disruption in civilization as a whole, which begs the question of whether this was Public Safety's goal all along.

On the other hand, the ending of the most recent chapter hints at Yoru getting a flashback, which is something that the vast majority of readers want to see. That is because the War Devil has had a diminished role as the second part of the manga has developed, so this would be a very good moment to flesh out her character and give her a moment to shine.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that Chainsaw Man erasing mouths from human existence has been a chilling event to witness in the manga and presents a lot of questions. One of the most noticeable is that this could Pochita from consuming more devils, although that is up for interpretation at the moment.

