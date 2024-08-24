Yoru's palpable emotions in Chainsaw Man chapter 175 prove why Fujimoto is one of the best manga artists today

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 was nothing short of a masterpiece. It featured the next bit of a full powered Chainsaw Man rampage following his consumption and erasure of octopus, mouth, snow, and bitterness. While initially it seemed very uncanny, Tatsuki Fujimoto had a unique twist by making chapter 175 completely dialogue-less.

It need not be stressed how important dialogue is to a story, as it is often the element that drives. But in this instance, through the much-loved Yoru, Fujimoto showed off his expertise as a mangaka. Without a single word, as mouths had been erased by the Hero of Hell, he created palpable emotions through the War Fiend, and it is one of the greatest things ever.

Yoru's emotions in Chainsaw Man chapter 175 establish Fujimoto's prowess as a mangaka

Without using a single dialogue, through Chainsaw Man chapter 175, Fujimoto showed why he is among the top manga artists of the modern day. The chapter featured the aftermath of the Hero of Hell's consumption of mouth (Mouth Devil) as he continued to rampage through the city and erase Devils in his wake.

This led to every single person's mouth disappearing. Among them was Yoru, who finally spotted her chance to engage the one she longed to face. Armed with a large sword, she dove in from above to catch him by surprise. But it proved useless as the next moment showed Yoru on her knees, bleeding out and still processing what had happened.

A close-up panel in Chainsaw Man chapter 175 of her eyes depicted a wonderfully constructed, ambiguous expression. For the time being, it is left open to interpretation and could be anything from fear to shock or disbelief, possibly rage or even a twisted glee. Whatever it might, Fujimoto did a beyond fantastic job to finally bring this battle to fans.

Prior to Chainsaw Man chapter 175, Yoru had just one goal: to defeat Chainsaw Man to take back nuclear weapons and restore her strength. After all, Yoru was the War Devil, one of the Four Horsemen, who was reduced to a near-death state following their battle in Hell against Pochita. Hence, at nearly every opportunity, she would call out, berate, and attempt to pick a fight with Pochita.

To put it simply, she was raring to go to have a rematch with the Hero of Hell. Now, when it finally happened, Yoru was swept aside with ease. The battle was seemingly over before it had even begun. Needless to say, this was in no way the outcome she expected. Hence, upon being brought to her knees, quite literally, she knew not how to react. This very emotion of surprise mixed with likely fear, confusion, and even rage was made palpable by Fujimoto.

All this he relayed to readers through her eyes, and what's more impressive is that it was done without a mouth. Displaying emotion through just the top half of one's face is simpler in the case of motion pictures. But the same thing becomes an ordeal when it comes to sketching. To conclude, it seems like the next chapter might feature a flashback to when Yoru fought Pochita and likely experienced the same feelings upon being taken down, in some sense, deja vu in the negative way.

