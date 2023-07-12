Chainsaw Man: Famine Devil reveals the glaring difference between Denji and Asa and Yoru in chapter 135

The latest issue of Chainsaw Man was released earlier today, bringing with it an exciting installment that sets up a truly intriguing future for author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series. In chapter 135, fans saw Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru decide to team up with Famine Devil Fami, even formally joining the Chainsaw Man Church to support these efforts.

While this is certainly the overall highlight of Chainsaw Man’s latest release, the issue was also filled with several smaller, key details and hints focused on worldbuilding and lore. Chapter 135 gave fans exciting insight into these matters, with Fujimoto seemingly doing so to provide hints to readers on where the series is headed over the next several weeks and months.

Although not a particularly emphasized aspect of chapter 135, the latest Chainsaw Man issue also reveals an interesting difference between Denji and Asa. In fact, the difference is really between both Denji and Pochita and Asa and Yoru, with the former pair apparently possessing an ability that the latter two lack.

Denji’s Full Devil form seemingly unique ability for him only based on latest Chainsaw Man issue

The series’ latest issue opened with Asa and Yoru discussing recent events and Asa’s feelings about them. This eventually revealed that Asa is in love with Chainsaw Man, ironically not knowing that it’s actually Denji. As the two continued discussing Asa’s feelings, Yoru revealed that war was soon to come thanks to the Falling Devil’s global impact.

While Yoru asserted that Asa must suppress her feelings so they can kill the titular hero, Famine Devil Fami appeared without warning. She then explained that it’s possible for both Asa to save him and Yoru to kill him. This was confirmed by Fami, who established that Yoru wants to kill the Full Devil form of the eponymous character while Asa wants to save the typical form.

Essentially, Yoru wants to kill the Chainsaw Devil, while Asa wants to save the "man behind the mask" rather than the Devil that gives him his powers. Fami urged the two to join the Chainsaw Man Church, which they do, causing Asa to rise to fame as an esteemed Devil Hunter, even getting credit for some of Denji’s actions. The issue ended with Denji seeing Asa on the TV screen, seemingly annoyed by her newfound fame and glory.

The difference between Denji and Pochita and Asa and Yoru, explained

In the process of Fami’s plan to help both Asa and Yoru being revealed, the difference between Denji and Pochita and Asa and Yoru was established. Whereas Denji has his Full Devil form and his Hybrid form thanks to his contract with Pochita, Asa seemingly doesn't have a Full Devil form of Yoru’s to access based on chapter 135.

What supports this is Yoru’s shock at seeing a picture of the Chainsaw Man she actually wants to kill in the latest issue. While Fami does emphasize that the Four Horsemen Devils "have no interest in faces," whether they’re human or Devil, Yoru seemed to be totally unaware of the fact that two forms of Chainsaw Man can exist.

This is further supported by Fami's explanation that the two forms of the titular hero "are not the same person," which Yoru would likely be knowledgeable of if she had similar abilities. Her amazement extends beyond initially seeing this Full Devil form of Denji’s as well, showing her mouth agape in the subsequent panels as she stares at the picture and Fami explains her plan.

Similarly, Fami’s plan likely would’ve been Yoru’s plan from the start if she was aware of this information, or at least from the time Asa’s feelings for Chainsaw Man became clear. Instead, Fami had to alert the two to this possibility, all but cementing the fact that Yoru, at the very least, did not know this fact and is also likely unable to do something similar.

The fact that both Asa and Yoru join the Church by the issue’s end ties such a theory into a nice bow, highlighting that the two need Fami’s resources and knowledge to achieve their goals. With their membership now official, fans will likely see Fami school the two on the subject further in subsequent issues.

