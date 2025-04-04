Chainsaw Man volume 20's cover perfectly paints a picture of Asa's dark journey

Recently, Chainsaw Man's female protagonist, Asa Mitaka, has been missing in action due to the chaos unfolding in the story. Amid Yoru's Makima-esque offer to Denji and the significant reveal of the true Death Devil's identity, the dark-haired girl has been overlooked. She was seen briefly when she managed to regain control of her body, speaking about Yoru's "terrible plan" and expressing her desire for Denji to kill her earlier.

Given the story's current direction, fans may see her soon or possibly after quite a while. Regardless of what future chapters hold, the latest manga cover for Chainsaw Man volume 20 reveals Asa's journey so far and likely the path ahead. The way she is portrayed may be hinting at what is in store for her, or rather, what has already begun.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the author's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Latest volume cover reflects Asa's dark journey

Beginning with the front of the Chainsaw Man manga volume 20 cover, Asa Mitaka is seen looking inside while standing by a window. Symbolically, this could represent a stronger autonomy over herself and her body, suggesting a more harmonious relationship with the War Devil within her. After all, the two have collaborated occasionally and seem to be finding common ground.

Additionally, Asa looking inward might reflect her mental state. Previous covers have all shown characters within cityscapes or in rooms. Furthermore, her separation from the outside world is clear and striking. However, the most intriguing part emerges when you flip to the inside cover.

This one is different; it shows Asa looking out of a window. Outside lies a city that appears to be destroyed and engulfed in flames. Given Fujimoto's writing style and his knack for pitching mind-blowing curveballs, this has to signify something. In contrast to the main cover, this one could symbolize Yoru taking control of her body, leaving Asa powerless to stop her.

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

An instance of this was when Asa took over and fought Chainsaw Man, blasting holes through entire buildings while her host could only stand by and watch. Asa couldn't reclaim her body from Yoru and witnessed numerous deaths from a single attack. It was also seen when Yoru made Denji a Makima-like offer, behaving a bit inappropriately with the boy.

The contrasting covers of Chainsaw Man manga volume 20 may also symbolize Time—both the past and the present. Asa gazing inward at the viewers represents her past, a time when she had autonomy over her body, could take control when needed, and also held some influence over Yoru. In contrast, the cover on the inside could depict her present, powerless to stop Yoru's antics.

Once again, it's worth noting that Fujimoto may be setting up something significant. Asa looking outward at a burning city could hint at a dark future, potentially one filled with battles and destruction when Yoru confronts her big sister.

Final thoughts

Asa Mitaka (Image via Viz Media)

In conclusion, the dual imagery on the Chainsaw Man volume 20 cover expertly mirrors Asa Mitaka’s psychological and physical turmoil, underscoring the delicate balance and budding tension between herself and Yoru. The symbolic contrast of Asa looking inward and then outward over a burning city suggests a narrative shift from introspection and considerable control to helpless observation amidst chaos.

As the story escalates due to Death's revelation and Yoru’s unsettling advances, Asa’s absence from the spotlight only intensifies speculation about her future role. Whether her return brings resistance or submission remains uncertain, but the visual cues imply a long, dark road ahead. Asa's fate, which could alter the manga's trajectory, hinges on Fujimoto’s unpredictable storytelling.

