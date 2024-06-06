5 characters who always believed in Naruto (& 5 who never did)

In the ninja world, belief is a cornerstone, it helps in shaping destinies and fostering bonds. Naruto Uzumaki's journey epitomizes this, fueled by his determination and the unwavering faith of others.

From mentors and his friends recognizing his potential to friends who didn't believe in him witnessing his growth, his tale showcases belief's transformative power. Naruto emerges as a symbol of hope, embodying the resilience and strength belief instills in him and those around him, transcending challenges to become a legendary figure in the ninja realm.

Here is a list of five characters who always believed in Naruto and five who never did.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Characters who believed in Naruto

1) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata Hyuga (Image via Pierrot)

Since the series of their first encounters, the beauty and the pride of the Hyuga clan, Hinata, had a crush on Naruto Uzumaki. Although she was quite introverted, there was something in his character that attracted her – his reliance and cheerful disposition. Especially throughout the Chunin Exams.

Her belief in his prowess could be seen by how she encouraged him and for her to risk her own life to save him against Pain. Hinata’s loyalty to his power and virtue was one of the strongest forces for her character development. Finally, she became his love interest, being there for him and supporting him in his attempt to become the Hokage.

2) Jiraiya

Jiraiya (Image via Pierrot)

Jiraiya one of the legendary Sannin and Naruto's mentor. He was clever enough to notice that Naruto was a candidate for becoming a great ninja even at such a young age. In charge of his training and protection, Jiraiya saw special potential in him and took it upon himself to apprentice the young shinobi. Jiraiya taught various techniques to him and assisted him in acquiring regulation over the Nine-Tails.

In one's confidence, Jiraiya was well aware that he was the holder of the title Child of Prophecy and was destined to bring harmony into the ninja world. As for the ninth, Jiraiya never doubted for a second that he would have the potential to surpass him and his Nine-Tails’ powers reflected his strong belief.

3) Iruka Umino

Iruka Umino (Image via Pierrot)

Iruka Umino, the protagonist's first teacher, and a father figure, always believed in his potential despite the struggles and prejudice he faced. Having lost his parents to the Nine-Tails attack, Iruka initially had mixed feelings about him. However, Iruka soon recognized his true nature—his kindness and determination.

Iruka always stood by him during his time in the academy and despite all the times he was rejected, Iruka was always there to encourage him. Iruka has been an ever-supporting character for him and has contributed a great part in transforming his destiny against all odds by making him realize his dream.

4) Gaara

Gaara (Image via Pierrot)

Famed Kazekage of the Hidden Sand Village, the young Gaara was moved to the core by the spirit of change that Naruto embraced combined with simple strong-minded determination. In the series of fierce fights that occurred during the Chunin exam, Gaara started to look up to him and even wanted to be friends with him.

Naruto's faith in himself and the dream to become Hokage made the younger Sannin hope for a brighter future and to be worthy of it. Most of the friending can be seen at the Fourth Great Ninja War, where Gaara was a supporting character for him and even stood up against most enemies that were against him and his ideals.

5) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake, who is depicted as one of the most proficient ninjas and the commander of Team 7, immediately saw the versed spark in Naruto. Since the young boy was to be mentored to become a shinobi, Kakashi recognized his potential and accepted him as his student. Kakashi trained him with basic but important knowledge which helped him in the development of his skills.

Kakashi never doubted him because he still had faith in him after observing the transformation of their head during fights with various enemies, including Zabuza and Haku. Despite that, Kakashi never had his ideal destroyed and always supported him when he sought to become the Hokage.

Sakura Haruno, Ino Yamanaka, and others are among the characters who never believed in Naruto

1) Sakura Haruno

Sakura Haruno (Image via Pierrot)

Sakura Haruno, an essential member of Team 7 and one of Naruto's closest friends, initially failed to see his potential. Early on, she considered him an irritating and immature classmate, frequently dismissing his abilities and ambitions. This skepticism was clear during their initial missions.

However, her viewpoint shifted as she witnessed his consistent growth and determination. Over time, Sakura began to recognize his true strength and potential, transforming from a doubter into one of his most devoted supporters.

2) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba Inuzuka (Image via Pierrot)

Kiba Inuzuka, a member of Team 8 and a skilled tracker, often viewed Naruto as a rival and doubted his abilities. During their academy days and early missions, Kiba considered himself superior to him, frequently mocking and underestimating him. This disbelief was especially evident during the Chunin Exams, where Kiba confidently expected to defeat him.

However, his unexpected victory forced Kiba to acknowledge his growing strength. Over time, Kiba's perspective shifted, and Kiba began to respect his determination and abilities, joining him in the fight against common enemies.

3) Neji Hyuga

Neji Hyuga (Image via Pierrot)

Neji Hyuga, a gifted member of the Hyuga clan, initially regarded Naruto as a talentless dropout. Neji's strong belief in fate and destiny caused him to underestimate him, thinking he could never overcome his limitations.

This perception was dramatically challenged during their Chunin Exams battle, where Naruto's relentless determination and unconventional fighting style led to his surprising victory over Neji. This defeat compelled Neji to reevaluate his views on destiny and potential. Over time, Neji grew to respect his abilities and determination, ultimately becoming his ally and friend.

4) Ino Yamanaka

Ino Yamanaka (Image via Pierrot)

Ino Yamanaka, a spirited member of Team 10, initially questioned his abilities during their academy years. Like many of her peers, she struggled to comprehend his potential, mainly due to his erratic behavior and unorthodox ninja techniques. Often aligning herself with her close confidante Sakura, Ino dismissed his prospects early on.

However, as their journey unfolded, Ino witnessed his relentless determination and burgeoning strength, gradually reshaping her perspective. By the onset of the Fourth Great Ninja War, Ino's skepticism had transformed into profound respect as she wholeheartedly recognized his prowess, standing steadfastly beside him in the battle against their shared adversaries.

5) Sai

Sai (Image via Pierrot)

Sai's upbringing within Root, an organization emphasizing obedience over emotional connections, initially hindered Sai's ability to grasp the depth of his motivations, particularly regarding Sasuke's rescue. Sai's early interactions with him likely left him bewildered, struggling to comprehend why he would risk so much for someone considered a traitor.

However, as Sai spent more time alongside him, witnessing firsthand the strength of their bond, his perspective gradually evolved. Through their shared experiences, Sai began to unravel the complexities of friendship and loyalty, ultimately leading Sai to empathize with his unwavering convictions and to recognize the profound significance of their bond.

To Conclude

Naruto's journey underscores belief's transformative potency. Characters like Hinata, Jiraiya, Kakashi, Gaara, and Iruka, unwavering in their faith, bolstered his resolve, propelling him toward greatness. Conversely, Sakura, Ino, Neji, Kiba, and Sai's initial doubt yielded to admiration, witnessing his growth.

Naruto's tale epitomizes belief's ability to ignite resilience and surpass challenges, whether from within or from others. Ultimately, it's belief in oneself and in others' potential that fosters growth and fulfills destiny.

Related Links: