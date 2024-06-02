Chillin' in Another World episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chillin’ in Another World episode 9 is set to release on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 JST at 12AM Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s official website. With Gholl seemingly set to wage his war without Flio by his side, fans are expecting the upcoming episode in the series to see the fighting resume.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Chillin' in Another World episode 9 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chillin' in Another World episode 9, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Chillin' in Another World episode 9 release date and time

Flio and Fenrys will likely be forced to choose between their current lives and joining the fight in Chillin' In Another World episode 9 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Chillin' in Another World episode 9 is set to release at 12AM JST on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Chillin' in Another World episode 9 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, June 3, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, June 3, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Monday, June 3, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Monday, June 3, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, June 3, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, June 3, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Where to watch Chillin' in Another World episode 9

Balirossa could fall for Gholl in Chillin' In Another World episode 9 (Image via J.C. Staff)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan according to the series’ official website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Chillin' in Another World episode 8 recap

Chillin' in Another World episode 8 began with Balirossa having a dream where she married Gholl, which the others took as a sign of love from her. Fenrys then spoke of her own love for Flio (AKA Banaza) in an attempt to help Balirossa figure out her own feelings. At that moment, a demon tripped the barrier Flio erected, seemingly being a new character. Princess Elizabeth was then seen learning that Flio was indeed Banaza, evidenced by the money he gave her.

It was then revealed that the false hero and his servant had escaped the castle’s jail, shown to be hiding out in the woods with a treasure chest from a bottomless bag he stole. However, the two were almost caught when their voices were heard, with the magic item inside the chest saving them. Gholl, meanwhile, was upset that Flio hadn’t yet been found. Uliminas tried advocating with Gholl that they don’t need Flio, but he angrily disagreed.

The two were seen being spied on by an agent of Gholl’s brother Yuigarde, who planned to usurp Gholl’s throne. Balirossa, Fenrys, and Flio then met up in town, where the formermost took the latter pair out to lunch as a thank you. However, Hiya and Gholl then appeared, both joining the trio for lunch. The episode ended with Flio rejecting Gholl’s recruitment, yet being conflicted over his role in this world and the path he wants to take for himself.

What to expect from Chillin' in Another World episode 9 (speculative)

With Flio yet again rejecting involvement in the war, Chillin' in Another World episode 9 should see him reflect on this decision and make a final choice as to his involvement. He most likely will end up getting involved, but as an advocate for peace rather than joining either side.

Likewise, episode 9 will likely see him discuss this with Fenrys, Balirossa, and the others, wishing to hear their opinions on such an approach before committing. Meanwhile, Gholl and Yuigarde will likely have their confrontation, as updates on Princess Elizabeth and the false hero are also given.

