Chillin' in Another World episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chillin’ in Another World episode 6 is set to release on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s official website. With the series’ first major fight set to get underway, fans are excited to see what an enraged Banaza does following Fenrys’ apparent death at the hands of the djinn Hiya.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Chillin' in Another World episode 6 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chillin' in Another World episode 6, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Chillin' in Another World episode 6 release date and time

Fenrys' life seemingly hangs in the balance heading into Chillin' in Another World episode 6 (Image via J,C, Staff)

Chillin' in Another World episode 6 is set to release at 12AM JST on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Chillin' in Another World episode 6 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, May 13, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, May 13, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Monday, May 13, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Monday, May 13, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, May 13, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, May 13, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Chillin' in Another World episode 6 where to watch

An enraged Banaza is set to unleash his true powers in Chillin' in Another World episode 6 following Fenrys' death (Image via J.C. Staff)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan according to the series’ official website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Chillin' in Another World episode 5 recap

Chillin' in Another World episode 5 began with the King of Klyrode being advised to summon all the country’s mages to perform Purification, since the Hero was in hiding. Gholl then withdrew his forces, already anticipating the King’s moves. Meanwhile, Bonanza, Fenrys, and co discuss their plans to make a living, with Balirosa and Belano hilariously revealing they have no talent. It was then revealed that the King’s Purification plan bought them three months of time.

With the King and the other mages out of action for now, the Princess began leading, and immediately ordered the Hero be stripped of his position. Fenrys and Banaza then went on a date the next day, where he got her a present in the form of a brooch that matched her hair. She was smitten as a result, with even Balirosa and co realizing (and being jealous). Meanwhile, the Hero began plotting when he was called out to by a voice, asking him to set it free.

This was revealed to be the djinn Hiya, which granted him one wish. Meanwhile, the princess met with the country’s oracle, when they all were suddenly given Collars of Sacrifice by Hiya. The oracle then revealed that the “true hero” was already summoned, realizing it to be Banaza whom the princess volunteered to recruit. The episode ended with Fenrys and Banaza being attacked by Hiya, since this was the false hero’s wish, with Fenrys’ brooch shattering likewise.

Chillin' in Another World episode 6 what to expect (speculative)

With Fenrys down for the count and Banaza clearly infuriated, Chillin' in Another World episode 6 will undoubtedly see him begin to fight the djinn Hiya. Likewise, he should end up using her own spells against her since he has now learned her magic, making for an exciting battle.

Episode 5 should also give some clarity as to Fenrys’ status, with it being implied that she has already died from this attack. However, it’ll likely be revealed that she has indeed survived, and can be nursed back to health to the point where Banaza’s magic can work on her.

