Death Devil's Makima-like twist in Chainsaw Man chapter 198 teases a dark road ahead

Chainsaw Man chapter 198's reveal still has fans reeling back in shock and excitement. It is a twist absolutely no saw coming. Though the answer was present right before everyone's eyes, speculation around the new girl being the Death Devil continued to flood in. In the end, she turned out to be the real Famine Devil, the Fourth Horseman, while the actual Death Devil was posing as her sister, Fami.

Such a twist is yet another example of mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto's ability to use the simplest of concepts, in this case—deception—to create something extraordinary. On these lines, a similar chain of happenings took place in Part I, revolving around Makima and her identity being revealed as the Control Devil. But what followed after was a torrid series of events, a trend which could now repeat.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 predicts a tough future credit to Death's Makima-esque twist

Without much ado, reference must be made back to Chainsaw Man Part I, specifically chapter 75. The installment began with the Angel Devil noticing something odd about Aki Hayakawa and regaining his memories. Recognizing Makima for what she was, Angel attempted to attack but was quickly subdued. Elsewhere, the American President made a deal with the Gun Devil.

In exchange for a year of the American people's life spans, he wanted the Gun Devil to kill Makima, i.e., the Control Devil. Here, the series officially revealed her true identity. Needless to mention, it was only downhill from there. Gun Hybrid Aki attacked Denji at his house, leading to a battle; Denji sought comfort from Makima, who killed Power before his eyes and aimed to fully break the boy.

Moving on, the building is breached by the Kishibe-led Anti-Makima Squad; the Hell Devil is summoned to kill Makima; Denji unlocks his Hero of Hell form with another round of chaos ensuing. Part I ends with a final showdown between Denji and Makima, in which the former clinches the victory by leveraging Makima's fixation on Pochita and her slip-up in ever noticing him.

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, a series of unfortunate, and violent events followed. Now returning to Chainsaw Man chapter 198, something similar looks to be happening with the Death Devil. Given that her identity has been revealed, there is likely going to an akin round of chaos, supplemented by a flurry of pouring emotions and revelations.

Additonally, paralleling what happened to Denji (unlocking true form), there is a possibility that readers might be treated to some transformations. The only characters who come to mind who could be holding back a transformation are the Horsemen. Surely their present forms aren't their actual looks, given that even Pochita adopted the guise of a small dog before unleashing Hero of Hell.

In particular, Yoru might be the first to unveil her true form. It would align perfectly with her unpredictable and chaotic nature, her showcasing the true power of War. In tandem, Death and Famine could follow, each with an agenda of their own, all contributing to a showdown. Again, there is also a chance Nayuta makes a return, swooping in right when Denji needs a hand, as she always did.

Final Thoughts

Death Devil in Chainsaw Man chapter 198 (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 looks to have set the stage for another descent into madness, imitating the spiraling events of Part I. The reveal of the true Famine Devil and Death's deception in Chainsaw Man chapter 198 evokes strong parallels with the Control Devil twist, foreshadowing an arc packed with betrayal, emotional upheaval and potential transformations.

Fujimoto’s expert use of misdirection continues to elevate the narrative, keeping fans on edge. As focus zeroes in on the Horsemen, the likelihood of unleashed true forms and powers grows ever potent. Characters like Yoru, the Death Devil, and Fami may soon display their terrifying potential.

As such, Chainsaw Man chapter 198 may have paved the way for Denji’s fate to hang in the balance again, possibly even witnessing a Nayuta return. With the peices aligning, another saga filled with anguish and wonder could be on the cards.

