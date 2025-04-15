Death Devil's powers may spell doom for this Chainsaw Man character (& it isn't Denji)

Chainsaw Man recently surprised its readership with the twist that Fami was the real Death Devil, throwing many elements of the story into question. One of the most concerning aspects is that Asa Mitaka's life could be in danger since it has been theorized that she was killed by Death at the start of the story and could be possessed in the near future.

Ad

Early in the second part of Chainsaw Man, it was established that Asa agreed with the War Devil, Yoru, that she should regain her body once they succeeded in turning Denji into a weapon. However, if this theory is accurate, Death plans to betray Asa, which could also involve Yoru, making a lot of sense in the larger context of the narrative.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man could be spelling the end for Asa, thanks to the Death Devil

Asa and Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

In chapter 199 of the manga, it was established that the Death Devil can consume a person to gain control over them, as demonstrated by her actions towards the Famine Devil and Fakesaw Man. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that Asa Mikata was killed by Death, who now has the chance to control her, which could ultimately doom Asa in the process.

Ad

Considering that Death pretended to be Fami for an extended period in the series, it is evident that she is not trustworthy, and it has been clear from the beginning that Asa Mitaka struck a very risky deal with Yoru. Furthermore, one could argue that Yoru herself is also in danger since Death may be leveraging her as well.

In chapter 199, she mentioned that a significant conflict threatening humanity would occur within a month, and this event may involve a confrontation between the Chainsaw Devil and Yoru. Thus, in an ironic twist, Death might be trying to stop the War Devil without fully understanding the context of the situation.

Ad

The role of the Death Devil now

Death Devil as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It is very clear that the revelation that Fami is the Death Devil represents the biggest plot twist that author Tatsuki Fujimoto has introduced in the second part of Chainsaw Man, positioning her as the main antagonist of the series. However, it will be interesting to see her role in the story since she expressed a certain appreciation for humanity in chapter 199.

Ad

It was also shown that she cannot die, which could indicate that Fujimoto is setting up this plot point for future storylines. As of now, greater clarity is needed regarding her character and motivations, as there are mixed signals. This could be pivotal since she is crucial to the future of Denji and Asa in the story.

Final thoughts

The second part of Chainsaw Man clearly shows that Asa made a very dangerous deal with Yoru at the start of her introduction, and there’s a chance that Death might be using them both. Additionally, there’s also the possibility that Asa could die in the story, which must be taken into account.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More