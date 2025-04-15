Death Devil's powers may spell doom for this Chainsaw Man character (& it isn't Denji)

Chainsaw Man recently surprised its readership with the twist that Fami was the real Death Devil, throwing many elements of the story into question. One of the most concerning aspects is that Asa Mitaka's life could be in danger since it has been theorized that she was killed by Death at the start of the story and could be possessed in the near future.
Early in the second part of Chainsaw Man, it was established that Asa agreed with the War Devil, Yoru, that she should regain her body once they succeeded in turning Denji into a weapon. However, if this theory is accurate, Death plans to betray Asa, which could also involve Yoru, making a lot of sense in the larger context of the narrative.
Chainsaw Man could be spelling the end for Asa, thanks to the Death Devil
In chapter 199 of the manga, it was established that the Death Devil can consume a person to gain control over them, as demonstrated by her actions towards the Famine Devil and Fakesaw Man. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that Asa Mikata was killed by Death, who now has the chance to control her, which could ultimately doom Asa in the process.
Considering that Death pretended to be Fami for an extended period in the series, it is evident that she is not trustworthy, and it has been clear from the beginning that Asa Mitaka struck a very risky deal with Yoru. Furthermore, one could argue that Yoru herself is also in danger since Death may be leveraging her as well.
In chapter 199, she mentioned that a significant conflict threatening humanity would occur within a month, and this event may involve a confrontation between the Chainsaw Devil and Yoru. Thus, in an ironic twist, Death might be trying to stop the War Devil without fully understanding the context of the situation.
The role of the Death Devil now
It is very clear that the revelation that Fami is the Death Devil represents the biggest plot twist that author Tatsuki Fujimoto has introduced in the second part of Chainsaw Man, positioning her as the main antagonist of the series. However, it will be interesting to see her role in the story since she expressed a certain appreciation for humanity in chapter 199.
It was also shown that she cannot die, which could indicate that Fujimoto is setting up this plot point for future storylines. As of now, greater clarity is needed regarding her character and motivations, as there are mixed signals. This could be pivotal since she is crucial to the future of Denji and Asa in the story.
Final thoughts
The second part of Chainsaw Man clearly shows that Asa made a very dangerous deal with Yoru at the start of her introduction, and there’s a chance that Death might be using them both. Additionally, there’s also the possibility that Asa could die in the story, which must be taken into account.
