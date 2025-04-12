Chainsaw Man's Death Devil reveal teases this character as her Public Safety mole

Chainsaw Man fans have long speculated about Fumiko Mifune's true role in the series since author Tatsuki Fujimoto has given her a lot of relevance and focus without a clear reason. In that regard, a recent theory on X, made by the user @StarkyTheSalab, suggests that she could be the Public Safety mole for the Death Devil.

The Chainsaw Man fandom has always connected Fumiko to the Death Devil, to the point where there are theories that she could be called the Death Devil. However, there is also evidence that validates the argument of her being a mole, whether it's her inconsistent way of acting or the contract that allows her to clone herself, to the point that this one seems to relate to Death.

Explaining how Fumiko could be the Public Safety mole for Death in Chainsaw Man

For a long time, the fandom has theorized that Fumiko Mifune has been hiding a secret because of her actions in the story. There is a chance that she was following the orders of Public Safety, but it is also worth pointing out that she has prioritized keeping herself alive at all costs. This element seems to fit with the Death Devil and explains why, perhaps, she could help the latter win over her favor.

It is also worth pointing out that Death would need a mole to gain intel from Public Safety and, even more importantly, to keep her identity a secret, which is highlighted during her discussion with Hirofumi Yoshida, where she calls herself "Fami." It would have been easier for her to do it if she had the help of someone like Fumiko, who has been proven to be able to betray people in the past, such as Denji and Nayuta.

Speaking of Denji and Nayuta, she never truly fulfilled her job of taking care of them, which seems to suggest that she is either a coward or someone who has a hidden agenda. It could be a combination of both, with Fumiko perhaps interested in working with the Death Devil because it can keep her alive amidst the chaos. Hence, she has that contract that allows her to clone herself.

More details about this theory

Fami was the real Death Devil all along (Image via Shueisha).

During the Church arc, it was also shown that Fumiko's parents were murdered during the Gun Fiend attack and that Chainsaw Man didn't appear to save them, so there is a chance that she wants to bring them back through a false promise made by Death. On the other hand, she may want to get her revenge on Denji, so she agrees to help the Horseman in her mission.

The most recent chapter also showed that Death doesn't want to end the world, or at least that is what she claims. This means that she could have convinced Fumiko and others to help her. It wouldn't be too different from what Makima did in the first part of the manga, especially considering that their twists and roles have similar structures.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man seems to be building something for Fumiko's character, and her work with the Death Devil explains some of her actions throughout the manga. Furthermore, it could provide more context for her motivations and the way Death operates to win over people.

