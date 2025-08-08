Dekin no Mogura episode 6: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

Dekin no Mogura episode 6 will air on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST on Tokyo MX. Intense supernatural drama awaits Momoyuki Mogura and her friends as they arrive in time to stop Maya's vengeful spirit from hurting her ill uncle.As the family's missing doll dilemma turned into a perilous encounter between the living and the dead in the previous episode, viewers were left on edge. You may watch Dekin no Mogura episode 6 on Crunchyroll with multilingual subtitles shortly after it debuts in Japan.Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel offers viewing access for South and Southeast Asia. Prepare for emotional supernatural encounters with deadly consequences.Dekin no Mogura episode 6 Release date and timeDekin no Mogura episode 6 premiere is scheduled to air on August 11, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on Tokyo MX. New episodes continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on the same channel. The series will also be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (JST) starting on August 12, 2025. Dekin no Mogura release dates outside Japan will be as follows:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeMondayAugust 11, 20256 amEastern TimeMondayAugust 11, 20259 amGreenwich Mean TimeMondayAugust 11, 20251 pmCentral European TimeMondayAugust 11, 20252 pmIndian Standard TimeMondayAugust 11, 20256:30 pmPhilippine TimeMondayAugust 11, 20259 pmJapanese Standard TimeMondayAugust 11, 202510 pmAustralian Central TimeMondayAugust 11, 202511:30 pmAlso read: Dekin no Mogura episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreWhere to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 6Magi and Umeharu (Image via Brain's Base)The series will be available on Crunchyroll internationally with subtitles in multiple languages, which will be available a few moments after the Japanese broadcast.The South and Southeast Asian rights have been acquired by Medialink, and will be stream it on Ani-One Asia's channel on YouTube. Airing on domestic streaming services, the anime will only be aired on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan.Also read: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveDekin no Mogura episode 5 recapMiya and Maya as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)Umeharu visits his friend Miya and sees her mother carrying a doll. Later, he spots a ghost resembling Miya and tells his brother Magi. Joined by Yaeko and Mogura, they hear Umeharu’s story. Urged by Mogura, Umeharu calls Miya, who reveals that the doll belonged to her late sister Maya. Miya's self-esteem crumbled after an uncle’s cruel funeral remark favoring Maya.Now terminally ill, the uncle becomes vulnerable to Maya’s vengeful spirit. During the call, Miya says the doll is missing, prompting Mogura, Magi, and the others to rush to the hospital, fearing Maya's ghost seeks revenge on the dying uncle.Also read: Fermat no Ryōri anime complete release schedule: All episodes, and when they are releasedWhat to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 6 (Speculative)Maya as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)Dekin no Mogura episode 6 will likely focus on Mogura and the team's desperate race to the hospital to save the uncle's soul. With Maya having already separated his spirit from his physical body, the group must find a way to reunite them while addressing the deep family trauma.Maya's doll form going missing adds urgency, as her spirit may be growing stronger and more dangerous without her physical anchor.Also readKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreTakopi's Original Sin anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive