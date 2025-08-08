  • home icon
By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 08, 2025 03:30 GMT
Dekin no Mogura episode 6: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More (Image via Brain
Dekin no Mogura episode 6 will air on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST on Tokyo MX. Intense supernatural drama awaits Momoyuki Mogura and her friends as they arrive in time to stop Maya's vengeful spirit from hurting her ill uncle.

As the family's missing doll dilemma turned into a perilous encounter between the living and the dead in the previous episode, viewers were left on edge. You may watch Dekin no Mogura episode 6 on Crunchyroll with multilingual subtitles shortly after it debuts in Japan.

Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel offers viewing access for South and Southeast Asia. Prepare for emotional supernatural encounters with deadly consequences.

Dekin no Mogura episode 6 Release date and time

also-read-trending Trending

Dekin no Mogura episode 6 premiere is scheduled to air on August 11, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on Tokyo MX. New episodes continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on the same channel. The series will also be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (JST) starting on August 12, 2025. Dekin no Mogura release dates outside Japan will be as follows:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Monday

August 11, 2025

6 am

Eastern Time

Monday

August 11, 2025

9 am

Greenwich Mean Time

Monday

August 11, 2025

1 pm

Central European Time

Monday

August 11, 2025

2 pm

Indian Standard Time

Monday

August 11, 2025

6:30 pm

Philippine Time

Monday

August 11, 2025

9 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Monday

August 11, 2025

10 pm

Australian Central Time

Monday

August 11, 2025

11:30 pm

Where to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 6

Magi and Umeharu (Image via Brain&#039;s Base)
Magi and Umeharu (Image via Brain's Base)

The series will be available on Crunchyroll internationally with subtitles in multiple languages, which will be available a few moments after the Japanese broadcast.

The South and Southeast Asian rights have been acquired by Medialink, and will be stream it on Ani-One Asia's channel on YouTube. Airing on domestic streaming services, the anime will only be aired on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan.

Dekin no Mogura episode 5 recap

Miya and Maya as seen in the anime (Image via Brain&#039;s Base)
Miya and Maya as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Umeharu visits his friend Miya and sees her mother carrying a doll. Later, he spots a ghost resembling Miya and tells his brother Magi. Joined by Yaeko and Mogura, they hear Umeharu’s story. Urged by Mogura, Umeharu calls Miya, who reveals that the doll belonged to her late sister Maya. Miya's self-esteem crumbled after an uncle’s cruel funeral remark favoring Maya.

Now terminally ill, the uncle becomes vulnerable to Maya’s vengeful spirit. During the call, Miya says the doll is missing, prompting Mogura, Magi, and the others to rush to the hospital, fearing Maya's ghost seeks revenge on the dying uncle.

What to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 6 (Speculative)

Maya as seen in the anime (Image via Brain&#039;s Base)
Maya as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Dekin no Mogura episode 6 will likely focus on Mogura and the team's desperate race to the hospital to save the uncle's soul. With Maya having already separated his spirit from his physical body, the group must find a way to reunite them while addressing the deep family trauma.

Maya's doll form going missing adds urgency, as her spirit may be growing stronger and more dangerous without her physical anchor.

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Quick Links

