Dekin no Mogura episode 9: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

Dekin no Mogura episode 9 will premiere on Tokyo MX on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 10 pm JST, continuing the supernatural drama's engrossing voyage into otherworldly regions. The series explores the spiritual ties between the past and present, following the intense merfolk festival events and the mysterious meeting with Yaeko's great-grandfather, Yuuya. Viewers can look forward to more revelations about ancient supernatural forces as Yaeko's former classmate Mori exhibits an eerie aura, and enormous merfolk spirits emerge from the sea. Shortly after its Japanese broadcast, Dekin no Mogura episode 9 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll with multilingual subtitles, ensuring that this compelling paranormal story reaches viewers worldwide.Dekin no Mogura episode 9 release date and timeDekin no Mogura episode 9 is scheduled to premiere on September 1, 2025, at 10 pm (JST) on Tokyo MX. New episodes will continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10 pm (JST) on the same channel. The series will also be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12 am (JST) starting September 2, 2025. Dekin no Mogura release dates outside Japan will be as follows:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeMondaySeptember 1, 20256:00 amEastern TimeMondaySeptember 1, 20259:00 amGreenwich Mean TimeMondaySeptember 1, 20251:00 pmCentral European TimeMondaySeptember 1, 20252:00 pmIndian Standard TimeMondaySeptember 1, 20256:30 pmPhilippine TimeMondaySeptember 1, 20259:00 pmJapanese Standard TimeMondaySeptember 1, 202510:00 pmAustralian Central TimeMondaySeptember 1, 202511:30 pmWhere to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 9Mogura, Magi, and Yaeko (Image via Brain's Base)The series will be available internationally on Crunchyroll with subtitles in multiple languages, which will appear shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Medialink has secured rights for South and Southeast Asia and will stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel. In Japan, only Tokyo MX and BS11 will air the anime on TV, with additional broadcasts available on domestic streaming services.Dekin no Mogura episode 8 recapYaeko (Image via Brain's Base)Mogura and his friends visited Yaeko's family home to investigate the merfolk festival in episode 8, The Merfolk, where they met Yuuya, Yaeko's great-grandfather. Massive spirits began gathering in the area as the festival started, creating a tense, otherworldly atmosphere. An important supernatural event happened when a huge merfolk spirit emerged from the water. During these intense moments, Yaeko saw her old classmate, Mori, who seemed to be surrounded by an especially eerie aura before quietly leaving the scene, raising questions about his mysterious presence and possible connection to the spiritual events happening.What to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 9 (Speculative)Magi (Image via Brain's Base)The aftermath of the enormous merfolk spirit's appearance, Mori's mysterious aura, and their sudden departure will likely be explored in Dekin no Mogura episode 9. Yuuya, Yaeko's great-grandfather, may offer important historical links between the Merfolk festival and earlier paranormal events. Besides addressing the main mystery, the encounter might uncover long-buried memories or spiritual powers, further delving into the series' examination of generational trauma and supernatural heritage.