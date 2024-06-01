Delicious in Dungeon episode 22: Laios and party encounter a griffin as the Mad Sorcerer inches closer

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 aired on May 30, 2024, and it delved into the past of the Mad Sorcerer, as well as the existence of the Winged Lion, which might be able to oppose him. The episode also followed Laios' party as they navigated through the dungeon and came across a griffin living inside an ancient dwarven reservoir.

The anime is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, with both subbed and dubbed versions being released simultaneously. Despite the pacing changing every episode, fans anticipate the anime to end around chapter 50.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 highlights

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 begins with Laios and his party waking up in the Golden Country and having breakfast. Before departing the tranquility of the Golden Country, the party learns more about the Mad Sorcerer, Thistle. They uncover Thistle's early history and his descent into madness, although the exact reasons for this transformation remain unknown.

Before leaving, the group receives crucial advice that if they intend to confront Thistle, they must first seek out the Winged Lion, the creature that prophesied a warrior with a winged sword that would save the Golden Country. With this new objective, the group sets out. Moments after their departure, Thistle appears, demanding to know who the villagers were speaking to.

The party arrives in a dwarven reservoir, a cavernous location that presents a navigational challenge and negatively affects Senshi, who is initially thought to be suffering from teleportation sickness. It becomes clear that something about the reservoir unsettles Senshi, prompting Chilchuck to ponder Senshi’s mysterious past.

Marcille then discovers something similar to claw marks and deduces that Falin must have fled through this area. However, the party soon realizes that these prints belong to a griffin and not Falin. The situation worsens when the griffin attacks them, causing Senshi's distress to intensify. This leads him to panic and flee blindly. This triggers the griffin's instincts, leading it to abduct Senshi.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 then follows Marcille as she uses ingredients to craft different-shaped familiars to outmaneuver and rescue Senshi from the griffin. She finally succeeds after crafting her best familiar in the form of a Skyfish.

After taking down the griffin, Marcille mourns her fallen Skyfish, which is then promptly cooked by Laios, much to Marcille's horror. The episode ends with Senshi revealing his past, recounting how he and other dwarfs had discovered the dungeon while digging underground.

Final thoughts

Delicious in Dungeon episode 23 will be released on June 6, 2024. The anime is listed for a total of 24 episodes. Although there hasn't been any news of a season 2 currently, it is expected to be revealed following the release of episode 24 of the anime.

