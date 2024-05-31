Delicious in Dungeon episode 23 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 23 has been scheduled for release on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. It will focus primarily on revealing Senshi's origins and the circumstances that led him to live in the dungeon. The anime is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix, with both subbed and dubbed versions being released simultaneously.

Although the pacing has changed with each episode, fans expect the anime to end around chapter 55. Episode 22 saw yet another appearance of the mad sorcerer, who is quietly pursuing Laios and his party. It also revealed that Senshi and his other fellow dwarfs had found the dungeon years before its actual discovery.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 23 release date and timings for all regions

Delicious in Dungeon episode 23 will be released on June 6, 2024. The manga that the anime is being adapted from ended its serialization with 97 chapters. Episode 23 will be available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 6:30 am, Thursday, June 6 Eastern Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, June 6 British Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, June 6 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, June 6 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 6 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, June 6 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, June 6

Where to watch Delicious in Dungeon episode 23?

Senshi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 23 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix, simultaneously releasing the episodes in sub and dub versions.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 recap

Marcille's familiars as seen in the anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 22 starts off with Laios and his party waking up in the Golden Country and enjoying a hearty breakfast. Before departing the tranquility of the Golden Country, the party learns more about the Mad Sorcerer, Thistle. They learn about Thistle's early history and his descent into madness, although the exact reasons for this transformation remain unknown.

The involvement of black magic is clear, further cementing its harrowing reputation. Before leaving, the group receives crucial advice: if they intend to confront Thistle, they must first seek out the Winged Lion located in the depths of the dungeon. After the party leaves, Thistle appears menacingly behind the villagers and asks them for details regarding these visitors.

The Griffin as shown in the anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

The party then reaches the next floor, where Senshi is soon abducted by a griffin. The episode then follows Marcille as she uses ingredients to craft different-shaped familiars to outmaneuver and rescue Senshi from the griffin. Marcille finally succeeds after crafting her best familiar in the form of a Skyfish.

After taking down the griffin, Marcille mourns her fallen Skyfish, which is then promptly cooked by Laios, much to Marcille's horror. The episode ends with Senshi revealing his past, where he and other dwarfs discovered the dungeon while digging underground.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 23: What to expect?

Young Senshi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 23 will see the plot progress and focus on Senshi's origin story, which is connected to the discovery of the dungeon itself. Episode 22 revealed that Senshi was very fearful of the griffin. The subsequent episodes might reveal the exact reasons behind it.

