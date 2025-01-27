Demon Slayer fans livid over Kaiju No. 8 collabing with Fortnite before their series

Demon Slayer fans are unhappy with a recent development in the gaming industry. On the 24th of January 2025, Fortnite dropped a video on their X(Twitter) account. The video showcased the gameplay of Fortnite but with a twist. They added Skins from an anime that rocked 2024.

The Skins added in Fortnite were from one of 2024’s most critically acclaimed anime, Kaiju No. 8. This announcement sent the anime world into a frenzy, with many users reacting to the post. Fans of Kaiju No. 8 were pleased with the anime’s relevance in pop culture, while Demon Slayer fans were unhappy that Kaiju No. 8 skins were included.

Why are Demon Slayer fans angry that Kaiju No. 8 characters have skins in Fortnite?

When the news came out, a lot of anime fans wished it was their anime. The fans of Dragon Ball, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Bleach, were in the comments wondering why their anime was not included. The anime fanbase that showed the most vigor was the Demon Slayer fans.

Demon Slayer fans have wondered why Fortnite ignored their beloved anime that has existed for years and instead picked Kaiju No. 8, which just had its first season. They argued that the criteria should be popularity; since the fantasy series is more popular, it should have been the one Fortnite collaborated with.

The problem with the popularity argument is that it also disqualifies Demon Slayer. While the anime is pretty popular, it is not the most popular anime at the moment. Several other anime deserve their day in the sun. The quotes and comments were proof of users who asked for their anime to be the ones in Fortnite.

Another reason for fans being vexed was due to the themes of Fortnite’s current season opposing that of Kaiju No. 8. The current Fortnite is centered in Ancient Japan and features actual Demon Hunters. Keeping this theme in mind, Koyoharu Gotouge's work would have been the perfect fit for the battle royale game.

Fan reaction

A portion of anime fans are baffled by Fortnite’s collaboration with Kaiju No. 8. One fan mentioned a list of anime that included giants like Sailor Moon, One Piece, and Bleach, and remarked about how Kaiju No. 8 might be an industry plant because of this collaboration. This sentiment was also shared by many other fans who wondered what Kaiju No. 8 characters like Kafka Hibino were doing in this Fortnite season.

"Before One Piece Before Demon Slayer Before Bleach Before Chainsawman..." said a Netizen.

"Kaiju no. 8 over Demon Slayer during the season literally called demon hunters crazyyyyyyy." remarked another.

Under that post, some Fortnite gamers kept insisting that they didn’t know about Kaiju No. 8. Other Fortnite gamers were indifferent to Kaiju No. 8’s addition.

"First anime collab I’ve never heard of. Might have to give it a watch." said a Netizen.

"Well wallets are gonna go bye bye. I guess now we can have Kaiju. 8 vs Godzilla now, if only I knew who and what anime is Kaiju N. 8. Since I never watched the anime before..." said an X user.

The majority of Demon Slayer fans kept asking why Kaiju No. 8 was picked. A season about slaying deserved a collaboration with an anime about the same thing.

"Should’ve been Demon Slayer. Whole season is about slaying demons and was the perfect opportunity to have a Demon Slayer collab." said a Netizen.

Final thoughts

Fortnite's collaboration with Kaiju No. 8 is not its first use of anime as game skins. In previous years, they collaborated with Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

While some of these collaborations have been restricted to the game skins, some of them have included iconic abilities from the characters. Fortnite players have used Goku’s signature ability, Kamehameha from Dragon Ball Z, and Deku Smash from My Hero Academia. Kaiju No. 8’s collaboration with Fortnite might include abilities from Kafka Hibino and the rest of its characters.

