The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man put Denji in quite a situation vs Fakesaw Man. It began with Denji and Yoru attacking the imposter, managing to dea substantial damage and incapacitating him by blowing away his arms. However, the imposter had a trick up his sleeve - absorb the Fire Devil contractors and use their bodies to generate his arms while keeping them conscious.

Thus, it now makes it tough for Denji to attack Fakesaw Man without harming the civilians attached to him. But before this happened, Denji was dominating the brief bout between them. Through this, Quanxi's words from Part I rang true, given how much of a one-sided battle it was looking like. Surprisingly it wasn't Kishibe from whom such a compliment came, but the First Devil Hunter.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Not Kishibe, but another's words will ring true about Denji

Denji's battle in Chainsaw Man chapter 202 made true words that were spoken by a certain character. Powerful as ever, Quanxi once called Denji the "most fearsome/ferocious", expressing a reluctance to face him in battle. This came after Kishibe warned her about choosing to make an enemy of the orange-haired teenager.

To be more specific, it happened in chapter 162 when Quanxi was making short work of the cohort attempting to save Denji. However, upon seeing his head, she stopped dead in her tracks. Here, she even stated that despite Chainsaw Man being weaker than her, he was mor fearsome. This hinted at Quanxi knowing something about him, most likely his Hero of Hell.

Pochita's true form is as terrifyingly powerful as it is menacing to look at. Though the form is larger and bulkier than Denji's Hybrid state, it has shown the capability to move at blinding speeds and deal immense damage. Now back to the present, Quanxi's words ring true given how well Denji dealt with Fakesaw Man. Dodging, leaping and slicing at the imposter, the boy was dominating.

Quanxi (Image via Viz Media)

It was a great demonstration as to how much he had improved his close combat skills. Moreover, his strength had also likely gone up, showcased by the ease with which he cleanly sliced off Fakesaw Man's arm. A minor contributing factor could also be the enemies underestimating Denji when they first lay eyes on him. However, he has undoubtedly shown raw power.

Again, this isn't the first time in Chainsaw Man that Denji has proved his mettle. One of the earliest examples is his batttle against the Bat Devil. Despite newly acquiring his powers and being low on blood, he continued to fight till the monster was defeated. By the end, he couldn't even fully transform, i.e., his transformation had halted mid-way. But that didn't prevent him from engaging the Devil.

The present battle is also a callback to when Denji fought Santa Claus' dolls. Quite human-like, he hesitated to attack them due to how they looked. But once he switched up his approach to viewing them, he easily pushed them back and battled Santa Claus as well, eventually using petrol, fire and lots of grit to beat them. Quanxi witnessed this unhinged battle style, which is what fueled her belief.

Denji is now fighting for both survival and to protect the innocent. With Heroism and Brutality seemingly blurring, Denji evolves to justify what Kishibe saw in him.

In Conclusion

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 featuring Denji's clash with Fakesaw Man underscores the progress he has made - this isn't just in combat skill, but also in emotional maturity. At one time, he was reckless and quite direct in a fight, but the Denji now hesitates when innocent lives come into the picture. This presents a deeper understanding the consequences of violence.

His dominance in the opening phases of this match-up and the ability to outdo a powerful foe echo Quanxi’s words: while not the strongest, Denji is the most fearsome. This stems from not simply fear alone, but an uncanny unpredictability and an evolving sense of purpose. As Chainsaw Man’s world turns into something more complex, Denji’s evolution mirrors a hero moulded by both bloodshed and conscience - foe who isn't easy to put down.

