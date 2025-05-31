10 most disappointing fights in shonen anime, ranked

In the action-packed universe of shonen anime, where rivalries blaze hot and power-ups ignite epic confrontations, not every battle delivers on its full potential. Shonen anime has a track record of giving us iconic battles that shape character development and push emotional boundaries.

Sometimes, though, a build-up with trailers, poster hints, and story tension generates a battle only to be a massive disappointment in the end. These incidents, whether due to uninspired action, low-stakes combat, or unsatisfying conclusions, stand out for the wrong reasons.

Not only are disappointing fights in shonen anime boring, but they also don't live up to the buildup, betray the potential of the characters, or simply don’t produce the visual or emotional payoff the fans have anticipated. From the underwhelming Luffy and Hody Jones fight in One Piece to the unenthusiastic Ichigo and Ginjo battle in Bleach, this list features those action scenes that left fans more upset than energized.

From Ichigo vs. Ginjo to Yuno vs. Zenon, disappointing shonen anime fights that let fans down

10) Sasuke vs. Deidara (Naruto Shippuden)

Still from Sasuke vs. Deidara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Within the explosive shonen anime universe, Naruto Shippuden frequently flourished on emotional tension and tactical battles. Sasuke and Deidara had it all in the mix for an unforgettable battle, differing philosophies, distinct powers, and story relevance.

But despite some flashy animation, the overuse of Genjutsu twists and a deus ex machina survival left the conclusion feeling hollow. Deidara's self-destruction, meant to be a dramatic finale, lacked impact when Sasuke walked away unscathed. The fight fizzled out instead of detonating.

9) Ichigo vs. Ginjo (Bleach)

Ichigo vs. Ginjo fight (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Of shonen anime heroes, few have as long a list of powerful enemies as Ichigo Kurosaki, but the fight with Ginjo in the Fullbring arc fell short of the fans' expectations of power, given a lengthy build-up and the eventual return of Ichigo's abilities as a Soul Reaper.

Instead, the fight was rushed, visually underwhelming, and devoid of narrative depth. Ginjo’s motivations remained shallow, and the conclusion left little room for reflection or growth, marking a low point in Bleach’s otherwise action-heavy legacy.

8) Gohan vs. Dabura (Dragon Ball Z)

Gohan vs. Dabura fight (Image via Toei Animation)

As a classic shonen anime, Dragon Ball Z has plenty of epic battles, but the Gohan and Dabura fight was not one of them. After Gohan’s classic defeat of Cell, fans were ready for a similarly explosive battle.

Instead, what they got was plodding pacing, Gohan inexplicably being less capable, and Dabura not proving a formidable opponent. Serving little purpose for the overall story, the battle had the feel of a filler rather than a compelling battle in the build-up to Majin Buu's transformation.

7) Luffy vs. Hody Jones (One Piece)

Luffy vs. Hody Jones (Image via Toei Animation)

In the history of shonen anime, few heroes are as consistently engaging in battle as Monkey D. Luffy. There was one notable exception, though, his fight with Hody Jones in the Fish-Man Island arc. Despite its heavy thematic undertones around racism and inherited hatred, the fight lacked intensity.

Hody’s motivations were poorly developed, and his strength, augmented artificially, never felt authentic. Luffy’s dominance was so complete that the entire conflict lost any suspense or emotional weight.

6) Deku vs. Gentle Criminal (My Hero Academia)

Deku vs. Gentle Criminal fight (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia is a modern shonen anime titan known for emotionally rich, high-stakes battles. Yet Deku’s confrontation with Gentle Criminal during the School Festival arc missed the mark. The story attempted to make Gentle more humane, but the stakes were too low, and the choreography was also too gentle.

After fights such as the one between Deku and Overhaul, this one didn't have the tension and urgency the fans were used to expecting. It felt more like a side quest than a pivotal chapter in Deku’s journey.

5) Ronald Knox vs. Sebastian Michaelis (Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic)

Still from Knox vs. Sebastian (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Even shonen anime with gothic undertones can disappoint when fights fall flat. The battle between Ronald Knox and Sebastian Michaelis promised a thrilling clash between a demon and a reaper, yet it failed to deliver. The choreography was brief and unremarkable, and the encounter didn’t explore the characters’ powers or ideologies in any satisfying way.

Fans of Black Butler expected a darkly elegant showdown, but instead got a rushed skirmish lacking dramatic flair.

4) Kirito vs. PoH (Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld)

Still from Kirito vs. PoH (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While often blending genres, Sword Art Online maintains many hallmarks of shonen anime, most notably, its intense combat arcs. The long-anticipated fight between Kirito and PoH should have been a brutal clash of ideologies and vengeance.

But Kirito’s sudden overpowering abilities drained all tension. PoH, teased as a major threat, was dispatched too easily, and the fight lacked the emotional stakes needed to resonate. What should’ve been a cathartic climax felt like a formality.

3) Natsu vs. Jackal (Fairy Tail)

Still from Natsu vs. Jackal (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As a shonen anime, Fairy Tail often balances heart and spectacle in its fight scenes. Yet Natsu vs. Jackal from the Tartaros arc stumbled despite the high stakes. Jackal’s bomb-based magic had terrifying potential, but Natsu’s swift, near-effortless victory killed the momentum.

With the lives of council members hanging in the balance, this should have been a nerve-wracking showdown. Instead, it came off as an afterthought in an otherwise dramatic arc.

2) Boruto vs. Mitsuki (Training fight) (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Still from Boruto vs. Mitsuki fight (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shonen anime thrives on training bouts that forge bonds and showcase growth, but Boruto and Mitsuki’s sparring session fell flat. Taking place early in the series, it lacked technical flair and emotional resonance. Mitsuki’s mysterious origins were untouched, and the fight did nothing to further either character.

For a series already under scrutiny for not living up to Naruto's legacy, this moment felt particularly uninspired.

1) Yuno vs. Zenon (Black Clover)

Still from Yuno vs. Zenon (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the top of this list is a shonen anime clash that had all the ingredients for greatness but failed to deliver. Yuno’s showdown with Zenon during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc was framed as a personal and powerful revenge match.

Yet, erratic pacing, lack of dramatic tension, and an anticlimactic finish made it fall short. Even with Yuno’s Spirit of Boreas transformation, the battle lacked emotional depth. For a fight that promised retribution and resolution, it ended in disappointment.

Final thoughts

While shonen anime continues to thrill audiences with dynamic battles, these 10 fights prove that even the most hyped encounters can fall short. Whether due to poor execution, shallow stakes, or rushed conclusions, each entry stands as a reminder that not all fights in this beloved genre live up to their billing.

