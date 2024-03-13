Doctor Elise episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 11 is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 9:30PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Elise continuing to right various wrongs of her original life in the previous installment, fans are expecting episode 11 to begin setting up for season 1’s climactic finish.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Doctor Elise episode 11 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Doctor Elise episode 11 and more.

Doctor Elise episode 11 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Doctor Elise episode 11 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30PM JST on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Thursday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day on Wednesday locally like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Doctor Elise episode 11 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30AM, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30AM, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30PM, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Central European Time 1:30PM, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6PM, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30PM, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11PM, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Doctor Elise episode 11 where to watch

Expand Tweet

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

Doctor Elise episode 10 recap

Elise's feelings for Ron are cemented heading into Doctor Elise episode 11 (Image via Maho Film)

Doctor Elise episode 10 began with Prince Linden’s aide Randall returning to work, warning Linden that overusing his disguise ability will damage both Linden and the amulet which grants him the ability. Ren de Clorence then entered, revealing Elise has been unwell lately. The titular character was then shown to be hard at work studying for the physician’s exam. After brother Chris convinced her to go outside, she went for a walk but couldn’t take her mind off the exam. She then found herself having headed to the hospital she worked at without realizing it.

This led to her running into Lord Ron, who is actually Linden in disguise. The two then went to get food together, where the two slowly began to fall for each other more. They then saw a play together, with Ron clearly emphasizing that this was a true date. The conversation also led Elise to once again realize that Ron gave her similar feelings as Linden did. As they watched the play, Linden said being with Elise made his heart feel at ease in a way it hadn’t since his mother died.

A fire then started at the theater, with Elise instructing the attendants how to protect themselves from the smoke. Ron and Elise then successfully guided many out of the theater, until they heard the cries of children coming from below. The pair eventually saved the children and themselves after a slight hiccup, with Linden’s disguise ability running out in the process. The episode ended with Linden keeping his identity secret from Elise, and her falling for Ron.

Doctor Elise episode 11 what to expect (speculative)

Linden is likely to finally tell Elise the truth in Doctor Elise episode 11 (Image via Maho Film)

With the previous installment continuing to build Ron and Elise’s relationship, Doctor Elise episode 11 will likely see Linden motivated to finally tell Elise the truth in coming installments. This will likely be done in concurrence with the physician’s exam, forcing Elise to choose between marrying Linden or being a doctor.

Episode 11 should also give focus to the King and Sir Vent, who are likely nervous that they will indeed end up losing their bet with Elise after all. Likewise, the pair should begin hatching one final plot in an attempt to force Elise to marry Linden whether she wants to or not.

Related links

Doctor Elise episode 10 release date and time

Doctor Elise episode 9 release date and time

Doctor Elise episode 8 release date and time

Doctor Elise episode 7 highlights