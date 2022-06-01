Dragon Ball: 5 Anime characters who can beat Beerus effortlessly (& 5 who don't stand a chance)

The god of destruction Beerus in Dragon Ball Super has proven himself to be quite the powerhouse. Although seemingly lazy enough to sleep for thousands of years, Beerus has more than earned his God of Destruction title by destroying planets and people with barely any effort.

This has naturally caused Dragon Ball fans, and anime fans in general, to wonder if there are characters that can indeed defeat Beerus. Many lists have come up with names like Zeno, and others have asked questions about who doesn't stand a chance.

This article will analyze Beerus' powers, feats, and abilities and match them against that of his opponents to see who would be able to beat Beerus without a problem and those that would fail miserably.

Note: This article reflects only the author's opinion and contains spoilers for various anime on the list.

5 anime characters that can beat Dragon Ball's Beerus

1) Zeno (Dragon Ball Super)

A list like this cannot start without the Omni King Zeno being on it. The Omni King hails from Dragon Ball Super and is quite possibly the strongest being alive in Dragon Ball. Despite Zeno's youthful appearance, voice, and attitude, the Omni-King quickly proved why he deserved his title.

Though Beerus can easily erase people and planets, Zeno erased Future Trunks' reality in Dragon Ball Super's Future Trunks saga. Zeno erased the universes that lost the Tournament of Power with relative ease, combined with his future counterpart. It's straightforward to see why Beerus, and all the other Gods of Destruction, fear the Omni-King.

2) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama is a parody of the shonen genre and a gag character, especially in One Punch Man's manga. It's highly conceivable that he can stand up to Beerus if not beat him easily, given his numerous feats and various forces he's fought to get where he is as the strongest hero.

Saitama has had more than a few good fights in his series, such as against enemies that sapped the Earth's core of its energy. As far as feats go, Saitama's never been damaged, zoomed to the moon and back without issue, went to FTL speeds, and one punch negated a beam capable of wiping out the planet's surface. In a word, Saitama is the most vital being in his universe and would probably have no trouble beating Beerus.

3) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of the Demon Academy)

Anos Voldigoad (Image via Studio Silver Link)

The main character from the anime adaptation of the light novel The Misfit of the Demon Academy is the current reincarnation of the King of Demons. An extremely overpowered person, like our following two entries, Anos has abilities ranging from apocalyptic flames that destroy everything they touch to manipulating reality and power nullification with his magic eyes.

Conversely, Anos has shown the power to resist powers that erase existence which would prove handy against Beerus' Hakai. Anos also gains power the closer he gets to his destruction and can destroy souls and sources of creation. He also once moved the moon with his physical strength and was said to have conquered a universe with his fists.

4) Misogi Kumagawa (Medaka Box)

チックザマ⚡️🐑@VortexGallery @Chickzama Kumagawa Misogi from Medaka Box.

I will never not be mad at them casting the perfect VA for him and them dropping the entire series for the anime.

Biggest loser, highly chaotic, chara growth for days. Best chara in that series. Kumagawa Misogi from Medaka Box.I will never not be mad at them casting the perfect VA for him and them dropping the entire series for the anime.Biggest loser, highly chaotic, chara growth for days. Best chara in that series. https://t.co/Y82ZTTYrp5

Though high school senior Misogi Kumagawa of Medaka Box seems like an ordinary kid, appearances are deceiving. He was Medaka's chiefest challenge, saying something considering how powerful she istheireyond the ability to analyze someone and find and exploit their weaknesses, Misogi's trump card is an ability called All Fiction.

Put, while Book Maker allowed him to drag anyone down to his level provided that the screws it fired pierced his opponents' skin, All Fiction allows Misogi to rewrite the laws of reality and physics effectively, so he wins. There are no takebacks, no breaks; it's like having an instant win button. His superhuman physiology also allows him to rise even after taking heavy blows.

5) The Anti-Spiral (Gurren Lagann)

It's been said before, but given the sheer level of power, the collective thoughts of an entire race, given their physical form, were able to toss galaxies around as if they were baseballs, and that it took Simon and Team Dai-Gurren going to the absolute limit and beyond to defeat the Anti-Spiral in Gurren Lagann truly? There are few characters in Dragon Ball that would ultimately stand a chance.

Putting Anti-Spiral into words is difficult, especially its powers and feats. It can alter reality and the universe itself. Every blow shatters reality, and every attack, unless brought to the fullest disapparates, it limits space and time to bypass even previously unbreakable and unattainable defenses. In short, it would kill Beerus handily.

5 who don't have a prayer against Beerus

1) Diavolo (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Though Diavolo's King Crimson can see the future and time skip for a few seconds, this JoJo villain found himself on the wrong end of Giorno Giovana's Golden Wind Experience's full power. While King Crimson may have good energy and a decent amount of speed to its name, and Diavolo has been craftier with his Stand than Dio, he's not a god or match for Dragon Ball characters.

Beerus has experience studying people who can time skip in Dragon Ball Super, and King Crimson can't exactly sustain the time skip for long. It cannot block or avoid areas of effect attacks like beam blasts or attacks that erase existence. Put this one down as chump change for Beerus, though the time erasure would be problematic.

2) Kaguya Otsutsuki (Naruto)

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the Otsutsuki Clan in Naruto are not chumps or pushovers, with some able to go toe-toe with Dragon Ball's Saiyans, none have the exact amount of strength to beat Beerus. Kaguya Otsutsuki may be a goddess in the world of Naruto, and it may have taken an extraordinary amount of power to seal her, but she'd be a lesser god in Dragon Ball's world.

Technically speaking, Kaguya does have the ability to match Hakai with an enormous Truth-Seeking Ball. The problem is that Goku had to achieve Super Saiyan God to make Beerus so much as flinch. There's not much in Kaguya's arsenal that would be able to pierce Beerus' god ki or match it.

3) Sailor Galaxia (Sailor Moon)

Sailor Moon's ultimate villain is likewise no slouch. Galaxia tanked Sailor Moon's strongest attacks, disintegrated the Senshi, and proved herself capable of devastating planets thanks to Chaos' powers flowing through her. Her weaknesses are her massive arrogance and the X factor that her crystal would destroy her if she ever lost faith in herself or her mission of conquest.

Seeing as this happened in the Sailor Moon manga, a prolonged battle between the two would not go in her favor. Beerus has never been shown fighting truly seriously, not even during the God tournament in the Dragon Ball Super manga. Galaxia pulled out all the stops against Angel Sailor Moon and was defeated in both the manga and anime.

4) Kaidou (One Piece)

One of the bosses of One Piece's Wano Country arc, the pirate emperor Kaidou possesses great power. Kaidou's allies are few, and enemies are many, as he seeks to create the greatest war in history to remedy his near invulnerability and boredom. Kaidou is most definitely powerful, especially in his dragon form.

The only problem is that One Piece's characters don't quite measure up to being able to destroy planets like Dragon Ball's can. The sheer determination to fight on would arguably push Kaidou to his limits to try and fail due to his dragon form still not being tough enough to resist area- or existence-erasure-based attacks. Again, it's taking Kaidou plenty to battle Gear 5. Luffy and Beerus didn't even shrug when fighting Super Saiyan God Goku.

5) Tomura Shigaraki (My Hero Academia)

Tomura Shigaraki has gone into mad godhood during My Hero Academia's final arc. From being able to decay and destroy with a touch to possessing All For One inside of him (and All for One's mind, including him as a bonus), the final villain of the superhero anime is having quite the time fighting the Pros and other heroes with all the quirks he possesses.

Despite having several quirks that can help against Beerus, as reflected, the God of Destruction from Dragon Ball Super can more than match him in a straight fight. Beerus' durability and stamina are better than Tomura, even if Tomura fought against Gigantomachia for over a month and can fight and even regenerate. It's still not enough to break a god's ki.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Beerus' reappearance in Dragon Ball Super:Super Hero? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Suchitra