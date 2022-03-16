Why does Zeno act like a child? (& 8 other questions about the Dragon Ball Omni-King that need answers)

Grand Zeno is the Omni-King of the Dragon Ball multiverse. He rules over all creation from the throne located in his palace. A god with a child-like personality, he holds the power to destroy anything he wants, whenever he wants, and for whatever reason. He also seems to get bored quite easily, so the Tournament of Power was the perfect way to entertain him for a while.

Even though fans know a lot about Zeno, there are still plenty of unanswered questions about the Omni-King.

So let's try to answer them.

Mysteries about Zeno, the Dragon Ball Omni-King, that need to be solved

1) Why does Zeno act like a child?

Zeno the Omni-King (Image via Toei Animation)

Although it has not been confirmed, there is a popular theory amongst the Dragon Ball fanbase that answers this question. It says Grand Zeno has a child-like personality since his apparent innocence perpetuates a sense of neutrality.

Being neutral is very important, especially as the Omni-King. Zeno must decide whether he wants planets or universes destroyed, and there cannot be any favoritism influencing his decision.

2) Where did Zeno come from?

Goku talking with both present and future Zeno at the same time (Image via Toei Animation)

It is never stated in the series where Zeno is from. It is possible that he came from the Angel Realm, like the Angels, or from a realm that is completely unknown. However, it would make sense for him to be created by another being. This is because he could not have created himself since he lacks abilities such as omnipotence.

3) Why does Zeno have guards?

Zeno's royal guards stop Goku from approaching (Image via Toei Animation)

These guards are likely to be there as a formality, since Grand Zeno is the Omni-King, the ruler of all creations, it would only make sense for him to have guards. Regardless of how large the power gap between them is. Also, they stop people from getting too close to Zeno.

This is important because Zeno could easily get into a bad mood mainly because of his child-like personality, and if he were to be in a bad mood, there might be a lot of planets erased during that time.

4) Why did Zeno erase universes 13-18?

Whis explaining the universe pairing system (Image via Toei Animation)

When the concept of the multiverse was first introduced in Dragon Ball Super, there used to be 18 universes rather than only 12. It is assumed that these six universes were erased way before the beginning of Dragon Ball, probably even before the current Gods of Destruction were put into power.

It is thought that Grand Zeno erased these six universes because their mortal levels were too low and it was easier to manage 12 universes instead of 18. This does not seem to be a very good reason since it would be easy to send Angels to help oversee certain universes that seem to be causing too much trouble.

5) Can Zeno erase Super Shenron?

Shenron appearing in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Super Shenron displayed an immense amount of power in the Dragon Ball Super anime. When it was summoned via Super Dragon Balls and Android 18 wished for all of the universes erased during the Tournament of Power to be brought back, Super Shenron completed the task easily.

It is unlikely that Zeno is capable of erasing Super Shenron since it was able to completely redo his erasing and may even be above him.

6) Has Zeno ever had a friend besides Goku?

Goku introducing Future Zeno to Present Zeno (Image via Toei Animation)

During his long reign as Omni-King, Zeno has encountered many people who fear and respect him. But Goku is the only one he considers to be a true friend. However, there are others Grand Zeno likes to be in the company of.

The Grand Priest, Zeno's trusted advisor, is one Zeno is close with. Also, during the Tournament of Power, Grand Zeno is shown expressing his awe towards the fighters in each universe. So, it would not be a surprise if he wanted to make even more friends besides only Goku.

Also, Goku introduced Present Zeno to Future Zeno, his future counterpart, and those two became instant friends. But that does not count since it is just himself he is friends with.

7) Does Zeno have any weaknesses?

The Grand Priest and Grand Zeno as they appear in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Even though Zeno has the power to erase an entire universe with ease, he is not without his weaknesses, one of which is very obvious: he cannot fight. He is unskilled and untrained, so if he were to engage someone in battle, it is most likely he would lose.

However, his inability to fight makes sense. Since he is the Omni-King, the highest of all royalty in the Dragon Ball series, he should not have to fight for himself; instead, others should be fighting for him. The Grand Priest, his royal guards, the Angels, and the Gods of Destruction would all fight for him if the need arose.

8) Does the Omni-King have Ultra Instinct?

Present Zeno and Future Zeno watching the Tournament of Power together (Image via Toei Animation)

Since he is a divine being, it is possible for him to have Ultra Instinct. Like the Angels, he could have been born with it, but he may just not have it perfected yet. There is also the possibility that he might not have UI at all.

To answer this question, he would need to be attacked with malicious intent, but this would never happen, considering the amount of protection he has on a regular basis.

9) What type of energy does Zeno use for destruction?

Whenever a God of Destruction uses their powers to destroy something in Dragon Ball, they use Energy of Destruction or Hakai energy. This is seen whenever Beerus erases something or someone - a dark purple and black aura surrounds the target, and it disappears.

However, when he erases things, the visual that is a signature to Hakai is not present. His erasure seems purer since his hands shine a white and light blue glow as he prepares to erase something. It is possible that Hakai energy is derived from the energy Zeno uses.

