Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84: Release date & time, what to expect, rumors and more

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 is set to officially release in a week, and it will hopefully mark a return to the present in the wake of the conclusion of Bardock versus Gas. The previous issue had some interesting revelations regarding Goku’s journey, which will hopefully be addressed in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84.

Although no official spoiler information is currently available, one can make derivations to guess what will happen in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84. One of the most likely scenarios is the resumption of Goku versus Gas in the present.

Excitement for the series is at an all-time high following the conclusion of Gas versus Bardock, and the upcoming issue is sure to capitalize on that hype. Follow along as this article breaks down the currently available information regarding Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 and what fans can expect from the same.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 will likely return to the present with interesting revelations

Release date and time, and where to read

Below Zero🥶 @B3LOW_Z3RO Starting the Dragon Ball Super Manga. W or L? Starting the Dragon Ball Super Manga. W or L? https://t.co/6bqgOhxPO7

As mentioned above, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 is a little over a week away from its official release as of writing. Spoiler information for the issue will most likely become available in the following days as they lead up to the release of the upcoming issue.

The official release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 is scheduled for Friday, May 20, 2022. Most international readers will be able to read it via the Manga Plus website and the Shonen Jump+ app. The free Manga Plus service allows readers to enjoy the first and last three issues of a series, while the Shonen Jump+ subscription service allows fans to revisit the entire series.

The issue will be officially released as per the schedule below, varying because of time zones:

Pacific time: 8AM PDT (May 20)

Central time: 10AM CDT (May 20)

Eastern time: 11AM EDT (May 20)

British time: 4PM GMT (May 20)

European time: 5PM CEST (May 20)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (May 20)

Philippines time: 11PM PHT (May 20)

Japanese time: 12AM JST (May 21)

Australian time: 12:30AM ACST (May 21)

What to expect and rumors

ArrowGamer @ArrowIshmael @DbsHype Doing good but is the Dragon ball super manga Chapter 84 leaks coming @DbsHype Doing good but is the Dragon ball super manga Chapter 84 leaks coming 👀

As mentioned above, no verifiable spoiler information for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super issue is available at this time. However, there are some rumors going around in the community, and fans are also ready with a few surefire guesses as to what the chapter will encapsulate.

It is highly likely that the upcoming issue will mark the resumption of Gas versus Goku in the story's present timeline. Chances are that it will take place sometime in the second half of the issue, giving Goku, Monaito, Vegeta, and Granolah time to process and discuss what they just heard.

Certain sects of the fanbase are claiming that Goku will directly address the wish made by his father in the upcoming issue. While there is no information available to corroborate this rumor, it would make sense given the controversy that followed Bardock’s wish.

Although not very relevant to the story at large, a nice, tiny detail that fans can expect is the formal reconciliation of Goku and Granolah. Now that it’s irrefutable that Bardock protected the latter’s life, Granolah will most likely apologize to and thank the former for his previous acts and his father’s deeds respectively.

Finally, the issue will most likely address how, if at all, Goku will change upon remembering his parents. Fans seem to believe that he will gain some newfound strength or power, and this theory might be proven or disproved in the upcoming chapter.

In summation

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 is set to be incredibly exciting. Bardock versus Gas’ conclusion will set up for the latter’s final clash with Goku to mirror his bout with the former.

While we are confident that the resumption of Goku versus Gas will be a part of the upcoming issue, there is no official spoiler information for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 available yet. All expectations are speculative at this point.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Dragon Ball Super chapter 84? Yup! Nope! 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee